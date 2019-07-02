NewFilmmakers Announce Los Angeles Film Festival, July 27

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) presents InFocus: Canadian Cinema on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, co-hosted by the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles and sponsored by Seneca College and Mount Saint Mary's University. The 2019 line-up consists of two short film programs highlighting a a diverse set of voices from all over Canada, including alumni of festivals such as Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Sundance, Slamdance, Berlin International Film Festival and Palm Springs ShortFest.

The evening begins with Canadian Cinema Shorts Program One, which features a thought-provoking animated film, a bittersweet story captured in a cinematic music video, contemplation of social norms through new perspectives and exciting new work by French Canadian and First Nations filmmakers, such as the Berlinale-winning 'Just Me and You.'

Canadian Cinema Program Two offers a selection of stories that ask us to examine our perception through narrative, documentary, animated and experimental work from up-and-coming Canadian filmmakers, including Alexandra Lazarowich's 'Fast Horse,' winner of the Sundance 2019 Special Jury Award for Directing.

The evening concludes with a mix of short narratives that span from historical to horror comedy that offer spotlights into the unexplored corners of familiar stories, contemplating the meaning in the mundane, the invisible narratives in war as well as the battle with ourselves and others.

The NFMLA Monthly Film Festival is supported by venue sponsor South Park Center, Executive Circle sponsors FilmLA and HBO and Foundation Supporters CA Arts Council, LA City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), LA County Arts Commission and The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

For more program information and tickets, please visit: http://bit.ly/2J0Ggdg





