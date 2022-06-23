New Short Film JACK & BLUE To Premiere Saturday Evening In Beverly Hills

Katherine Sheyno's new short JACK & BLUE will premiere on Saturday evening, June 25th at the Wilshire Screening Room in Beverly Hills.

Created as a proof of concept for a feature version, JACK AND BLUE tells the story of a writer and blogger named Jack who has not left his house for 9 years, because of an incident in his past. One day a forceful young man named Phoenix sets it on ﬁre, after deciding to make an artistic performance for his suicide. Having come to his senses, Phoenix offers to save Jack, changing both of their lives for the better.

JACK & BLUE is written and directed by Katherine Sheyno and produced by Aleksandra Zorich Hunt, Thomas J. Churchill and Sheyno. Composer Sergei Kashirin, cinematographer Oleg Shuvaev, editor Pavel Khanyutin and production designer Alessandra Manias round out the production team. The film stars Cody Renee Cameron (EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE), Christian Howard (STREET FIGHTER: ASSASSIN'S FIRST), Kyle Lowder (DAYS OF OUR LIVES), and Micah Fitzgerald (THE CALL OF THE WILD).

A chance meeting when Sheyno was looking for an apartment to rent in Los Angeles, and she met Aleksandra. They felt like they had known each other for a long time. They could wave in unison, sing sentences in turn in the same key, which then gave an inspiration to create something already conscious together. Then there were common companions. And when Sheyno had the idea to make a short film, the script was written and she accidentally find out that Alexandra produced films. They immediately decide to do it together.

In discussing the themes of the film, Sheyno states: "In a modern world, a person not linked to any religious or public bodies often determines their own system of values for personal existence. An average system of personal interaction aﬀects one's conscience. When facing any unexpected problems, we do not understand the level of our involvement. Normally we do not have time to think over and to resolve the necessary issues. And when feeling the burden of problems, we often prefer not to repent but to buy forgiveness. But then - to separate from the outside world, to exist in isolation is to fall asleep while still living. I think there's a story here that's worth telling, that asks us how we'll stand up under pressure - will our principles be called into question? Would we give in to temptation? Or would we do the right thing?" These philosophical existential questions will be presented in the shell of the penetration of contemporary art into everyday life. How the world itself becomes this art. Sometimes unpleasant and unexpected.

Since 2002 Katherine has been a member of Designer Union of Russia. She participated in the Russian annual professional competition for Design of the Year, which she nominated in 2003 and 2004. Finally she was awarded Designer of the Year by the prestigious "Best Interiors" magazine in 2007.

From 1997-2001 Katherine worked successfully in Hong Kong as an interior designer. In 2001, she returned to Moscow and started to work as an Art director of architectural and design studio Mirabelle and in 2003 she has established her own architect and design studio "Cheshire Cat", plus the construction company, Berling Co., she operated successfully as its founder, art director and CEO. This company became one of the most popular and successful in Moscow.

In 2008 she turned her attentions to filmmaking with award winning short films: THE YELLOW BOOTS, THE TARAKANOV'S ANGELS AND DEMONS, and PRETTY CLOSE that screened at the prestigious Short Film Corner at Cannes in 2009. From 2009 to the present, Katerina has been writing scripts and developing several ﬁlm projects that are at different stages of completion. In 2014, after meeting at the Cannes Film Festival, she was invited by producers from Los Angeles and Baton Rouge to start work on a project in Louisiana and she moved to the USA. In 2009, Katherine graduated from prestigious Film Conservatory of Directors and Screenwriters in Moscow. (2-year workshop with Oscar winning ﬁlm Director Vladimir Menshov).

Aleksandra Zorich Hunt was born surrounded by Hollywood history in the shadows of MGM Studios in Culver City, California. The daughter of two noteworthy Serbian's, her father was Aleksandar Zoric' a Cyclist for Yugoslavia at the 1948 Olympic Games and artist Nada Zoric'. Aleksandra's grandfather, General Dragoljub Lukovic' in the Serbian army, escaped a concentration camp, ultimately reuniting with his wife Margrite Matz in Chicago, Illinois. Margrite survived the Nazi invasion of Yugoslavia, and the Communist regimes despite her Austrian/Jewish lineage. Growing up in Agoura Hills, California, Aleksandra Zorich Hunt has enjoyed a successful career in Real Estate, often catering to clientele in the Entertainment industry. Always interested in the entertainment business and being creatively inclined, she cultivated a second career in film, Aleksandra was recently a Producer on JACK & BLUE. THE GODFATHER BUCK, DEVILREAUX, AMITYVILLE UPRISING, THE AMITYVILLE HARVEST, BIG FREAKING RAT, THE AMITYVILLE MOON, XENOPHOBIA, NIGHT CARNAGE, and THE SALEM CHRONICLES. She also served as Executive Producer on the innovative Horror feature film, HOME STAY (2020), filmed in Texas and Californi.

JACK & BLUE will screen Saturday, June 25th @6Pm at the Wilshire Screening Room, 8670 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 112, Beverly Hill, CA 90211. Reception to follow.