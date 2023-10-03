New Play NERVOUS UNICORNS to be Presented at The Cat's Crawl This Month

NERVOUS UNICORNS is a play about a group of recovering addicts who convene at an intensive outpatient program and find themselves up against dark supernatural forces.
A new work by Jake Sidney Cohen.
Directed by Lauren Boone.
90 minutes, no intermission
CAST:
Jami Belushi
Jake Sidney Cohen
Damian Conrad-Davis
Carlo Figlio
Andrew Garrett
Isabella Giannulli
Julia James
Kristen Waters
PERFORMANCE DATES:
7PM (*except for the Saturday 10/28 performance, which will be a matineee @2pm)
Oct. 13, 14, 15
Oct. 20, 21, 22
Oct. 27, 28*, 29
Nov. 3, 4, 5
VENUE:
The Cat's Crawl
660 N. Heliotrope Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90004
