New Play NERVOUS UNICORNS to be Presented at The Cat's Crawl This Month

NERVOUS UNICORNS is a play about a group of recovering addicts who convene at an intensive outpatient program and find themselves up against dark supernatural forces.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

A new work by Jake Sidney Cohen.

Directed by Lauren Boone.

NERVOUS UNICORNS is a play about a group of recovering addicts who convene at an intensive outpatient program and find themselves up against dark supernatural forces.

90 minutes, no intermission

CAST:

Jami Belushi

Jake Sidney Cohen

Damian Conrad-Davis

Carlo Figlio

Andrew Garrett

Isabella Giannulli

Julia James

Kristen Waters

PERFORMANCE DATES:

7PM (*except for the Saturday 10/28 performance, which will be a matineee @2pm)

Oct. 13, 14, 15

Oct. 20, 21, 22

Oct. 27, 28*, 29

Nov. 3, 4, 5

VENUE:

The Cat's Crawl

660 N. Heliotrope Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90004

BUY TICKETS HERE!

Click Here



