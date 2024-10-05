New Musical ADVENTURES IN THE GREAT BEYOND to Open at The Hudson MainStage in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Beyond Company & The Hudson Theatre has announced the new musical, Adventures In The Great Beyond – Emerging as a kaleidoscopic voyage of spirituality six decades into the Age of Aquarius. This pop-rock musical, set to open November 9th at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre, combines themes of reincarnation, karma, and self-discovery. Previews begin Nov. 1, 2024.

The intergenerational collaboration between book writer & lyricist Tom Chiodo, and music composer Joe Nedder, presents a creative synergy that echoes the musical's themes. This partnership promises a unique blend of perspectives.

A twenty-year old rebellious devotee of new age philosophy drops out of college to follow a gregarious guru and a band of soul-searching pranksters in the middle of the Arizona desert. In this 90-minute immersive pop rock production, the stage is set for a divine musical comedy of karmic proportions.

Girl meets boy, and in the story's unconventional twist — a mother-guru romance that transcends lifetimes, offers a comical and provocative lens through which to examine intergenerational dynamics and spiritual soul-searching. This clever plot device underscores the cyclical nature of human experience, a theme that resonates with the musical's exploration of mysticism and self-realization .

For truth-seekers of all ages Adventures in the Great Beyond is a refreshing romp through life six decades into the Age of Aquarius. Featuring musical numbers about karma, meditation, miracles and more.

The cast includes Michael Deni (Sam), Ryan Foreman (Luke), Katherine Heflin (Mattie), Connie Jackson (Blu), Connie Monroe (Harriet), Queenie Navarro (Virginia), Kim Taleas (Marcia), Steven Wishnoff (Krishnamarti), Krista Unverferth (Ensemble / Understudy), and Aaron Gibbs (Ensemble / Understudy).

The band includes Joe Nedder (Piano), Jacob Abraham (Guitar), and Joe Kattampallil (Drums).

The production team also features Steven Wishnoff (Assistant Director / Musical Staging), Bryon Renison (Production Design), Katherine Heflin (Costumes), Elizabeth Vasquez (Production Stage Manager), Blanca Chivichon (Assistant Stage Manager), Travis Pilat (General Manager / Graphic Design), Norman King IV (Social Media), Francine Shine (Web Design)

The Hudson Mainstage Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. 90038.

Running November 9 – December 8, 2024. Preview performances November 1 – 8, 2024. Performances: Friday & Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm

Tickets: $45 General admission. $20 Students, Seniors, industry (Use Promo Code 225)

Previews Nov. 1-8: $30 General admission $20 Students, Seniors, Industry (Use Promo Code 410)

Tickets on sale: www.onstage411.com/greatbeyond

Additional information about the show: www.greatbeyondmusical.com

MEET THE CAST

MICHAEL DENI – (Sam)

Past theater credits include Beast In Beauty and the Beast (Moonlight Amphitheater), Lt. Cable in South Pacific (REV Theater, SALT Awards Nomination for Best Supporting Actor and Best Ensemble), and Mamma Mia! (Hollywood Bowl, Dir. Kathleen Marshall). Film and TV credits include "T-Rex Ranch" (Netflix, Series Regular), and "Into the Wild Frontier" (Tubi). Insta: @michaelden_

RYAN FOREMAN – (Luke)

Ryan Foreman is a Chicago/LA-based actor and singer who graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Theatre, Musical Theatre, and Acting for the Screen. Most recently, he was in the horror comedy Departing Seniors which screened at The Chicago international Film Festival, The Chinese theater and is available on Apple TV! Ryan is represented by McGuffin Management.

KATHERINE HEFLIN – (Mattie)

Katherine is thrilled to be back on stage. Her previous roles include Tracy Lord in The Philadelphia Story, Lucy Westenra in Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Rachel Brown in Inherit the Wind. Katherine has also been brought on as Costume Designer for this musical.

CONNIE JACKSON – (Blu)

This is Connie's debut appearance at the Hudson Mainstage. Her credits range from the Broadway revival of Michael Bennett's DREAMGIRLS, to touring the world, and recording as a vocalist with pop icon, Phil Collins, to recurring as Elaine on NCIS. A bucket list moment was singing with Barbra Streisand at the Grammys, and MusiCares Person of the Year benefit. Her current film roles include Aunt Ellis in Ethan Coen's DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS, and Rene Lewis in Jay Silverman's CAMERA. Connie spends her spare time volunteering by photographing/transporting shelter animals and cooking 20 meals a month for the unhoused. www.conniejackson.com Instagram: @theconniejackson Threads: @theconniejackson

CONNIE MONROE – (Harriet)

Many eons ago, Connie had the privilege of working with the renowned Joseph Papp in a King Lear workshop. She was extremely green and undisciplined. One day he stopped Monroe looking deep into her eyes and said, “one day you will make it…not today or anytime soon, but trust that you will!” So in-between casting and producing incredible content for A&E's Intervention along with other major projects: Cold Justice (Oxygen) Undiagnosed (A&E) Breaking Anonymity (HBO MAX) Life Styled (Freeform) Life Interrupted (Disney Channel) Secrets and Wives (BRAVO) Inside Jokes (Fox) Connie has never let go of the stage. As a long-standing member of Neo Ensemble Theater here in Los Angeles, she has been able to play many roles as well as produce. Monroe created her own content and loves doing stand-up comedy.

QUEENIE NAVARRO – (Virginia)

Queenie Navarro is excited to land this role in her first professional musical. When not on stage, she works a regular 9-5 at Warner Bros. Discovery, enjoys early morning workout sessions, loves to sing for church and weddings, and is a bird mom to two parakeets, Boba & Mochi. On her downtime, she loves dancing with friends, playing piano, getting lost in fantasy books or cozy videogames, and prioritizes spending time with family every weekend.

KIM TALEAS – (Marcia)

Kim Taleas, a dynamic singer, actor, and songwriter from just outside Boston, now shines in Los Angeles. With a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Performance and Composition from LA's Musicians Institute, she's graced stages across the city, including a standout showcase at the famed “Hotel Cafe.” Kim is exhilarated to debut as Marcia in Adventures in the Great Beyond and eagerly anticipates this thrilling new chapter in her career.

STEVEN WISHNOFF – (Krishnamarti)

Steven grew up on a diet of musical theatre, classic sit-coms and horror movies. So naturally he's a completely normal, well-adjusted multi-hyphenate. Selected Credits - FILM/TV: Hollywood (Netflix),

OZ (HBO), Marci X (Richard Benjamin dir.), Flawless (Joel Schumacher dir.) Stonewall (Nigel Finch, dir.) THEATRE: NYC: The Real Live Brady Bunch, Howard Crabtree's Whoop Dee Doo, Star-Crossed Lovers. REGIONAL: La Cage aux Folles (Albin/Zaza), Chicago (Amos) Chet Walker (dir.), Jesus Christ Superstar (Herod). stevenwishnoZ.com

PRODUCTION TEAM

JOE NEDDER – Music, Arrangements & Musical Direction

Joe Nedder is a 24-year-old composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles. Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Joe got his start performing in community and regional theaters across the greater Boston area and began composing his own songs at the age of 13. After completing summer programs at the Berklee College of Music and NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Joe went on to attend Northwestern University, obtaining degrees in both Jazz Studies and Political Science. While at Northwestern, Joe regularly composed for Northwestern jazz ensembles, scored numerous student films and TV pilots, and wrote, performed, and released music with his pop/R&B band “Morning Dew.” After graduating in 2022, Joe moved to LA to pursue careers in composition and performance. He has performed regularly as a singer, bassist, and trombonist with groups and artists such as the Lucky Devils Band, The Moon Units, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the Beantown Swing Orchestra, Sabina Sciubba, and a variety of jazz ensembles. Nedder has assisted composers such as Daniel James Chan, Joshua Moshier, and most recently worked with Darren Fung on the upcoming feature length film “The Silent Planet.”

TOM CHIODO – Book, Lyrics & Direction

Tom Chiodo is executive producer of Special Projects / National Productions for WETA (Washington Educational Telecommunications Association), the flagship PBS station in Washington DC, developing primetime documentary films, original digital content, national impact and engagement campaigns, across 330+ PBS stations in more than 150 markets.



Documentaries: Ken Burns presents Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (2022); Emmy-nominated The Gene: An Intimate History (2020); DuPont Columbia Award & Emmy-nominated Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies (2015). In production: Caregiving (2025); Remote Chance: Health Care in Rural America (2025).



Forty years' experience in media, communications, television and theatre. Former SVP Development Entertainment Industry Foundation, creating programs and funding for national initiatives in health care, volunteerism, childhood hunger and education. Tom has held senior positions at Rubenstein Associates (NY), U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Massachusetts Department of Public Health & State Office for Children.

Former clients: HBO; AMC; TIME, Inc. (Time magazine, TIME 100); Wenner Media; Talk Miramax Books; Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Dance Theater of Harlem; The Apollo Theatre; Al Roker Entertainment; The Tony Awards; League of American Theatres & Producers, Tribeca Film Festival; Times Square New Year's Eve, ABC's Good Morning America; and Stand Up to Cancer.

Theatre: Clue, The Musical (lyricist); Murder at Rutherford House (co-writer); Murder A La Carte Mystery Plays(book writer); published by Concord Theatricals. Co-author of U.S. & World Clue/ Cluedo Championships (Parker Brothers). Manhattan Repertory Company (producer/director). Served on the boards of the Professional Performing Arts High School (NY), Heart Gallery New York. Fenway Community Health Center (Boston).

Co-author of “Home Care for Respirator Dependent Children” New England Journal of Medicine. Contributing writer Forbes.com.

TRAVIS PILAT – General Manager / Graphic Design

Travis Pilat is a seasoned filmmaker with 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Travis has produced 11 feature films and over 100 media projects for prominent clients such as Hulu, Tubi, PBS, Motor Trend, Ford, Siemens, and Aramark. His passion for storytelling and extensive expertise in production management have made him a key figure in both independent film and emerging media landscapes.

MICHELLE ELIZABETH VASQUEZ – Production Stage Manager

Michelle is very excited to be a part of this beautiful team to bring this show to life. Notable credits: 2nd Annual Music Is Instrumental Concert (Stage Manager – Burbank USD Arts For All), Richard III (Stage Manager –Fury Theatre), Titanic The Musical (Assistant Stage Manager – Griffin Theatre Company), Secret Comedy of Women Tour (Stage Manager – Playhouse Production), Is God Is (Assistant Stage Manager – Lobby Theatre). @mich.eliz.vasquez

BLANCA CHIVICHON – Assistant Manager

As a recent graduate of the CSUN theatre department, Blanca is excited to join the team as the assistant stage manager. She previously was part of the tech operating team for the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. She also has a background in acting for TV and stage since childhood and loves to work in entertainment. With a passion for theatre arts, performance, and music, she looks forward to making her life a work of art.

NORMON KING IV – Social Media

Norman is a writer, director, and actor born and raised in Washington D.C. In 2022, he graduated from the Global BFA program at Emerson College in Boston and Paris College of Art (PCA) in Paris France. Norman holds a dual degree in Film Art from Emerson and Paris College of Art.

While in Paris, Norman directed several short films. His own film “Look At Me” was selected to screen in film festivals in Amsterdam, London, Moldova, and Washington D.C. In 2023, he became Assistant to Tom Chiodo, Executive Producer at PBS/WETA on the National Productions: Special Projects team, working on fundraising, and research and development for new broadcast series, documentaries on healthcare and well-being. In addition to working on Adventures in the Great Beyond, Norman is Project Coordinator at Meret Productions. His goals are to resume writing and continue moving forward in the entertainment production industry.

SANDRA KUKER PR - Publicity (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

An Award-winning Publicist with over four decades of experience she has created a client list of diversity and successful campaigns. Film highlight: A World Away (Mark Blanchard). Stage: I'm Not A Comedian,

I'm Lenny Bruce (Ronnie Marmo, Director, Joe Mantegna), Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground (Tony Winner John Rubinstein), Death Of A Salesmen (Frances Fisher & Joe Cortese), Elephant Man, My Child, Mothers Of War (an all-star cast), Voice Lessons (Laurie Metcalf, French Stewart & Maile Flanagan), Write Act Repertory 15+ Production Campaigns, Panic! Productions: Footloose The Musical, plus 8 others. Crimson Square TC/BHP: Outrage + 8 other shows. Utilizing the strength of relationships, social media and traditional PR. www.SandraKukerPR.com

