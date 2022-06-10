New Dates Added For BATTLESONG OF BOUDICA at Hollywood Fringe

For accomplished stage producers Christopher Johnson and Jen Albert, the decision to bring the legendary story of Iceni Warrior Queen Boudica to Hollywood Fringe came down to a few things: a lack of stories about her in the modern era, an opportunity to explore some current issues and a chance for their company The School of Night to do what they do best...large-scale stage fight spectacles.

Battlesong of Boudica makes its World Premiere this June at The Hudson Backstage.

A Me-Too saga of the iron age, Battlesong of Boudica is a primal spectacle of power and revenge told in song, spoken verse, dance and epic stage violence. Taken from the history of the Iceni Warrior Queen Boudica, famous for her bloody uprising against the invading Romans in 61 A.D., this theatrical event from The School of Night presents a new look at this powerful historical figure who sought revenge after being savaged, dishonored and left for dead and rallied all of Celtic Britannia to revolt, leading to the subject of legends and songs sung across two millennia.

"Boudica's story seems to touch on a lot of contemporary hot button issues in a very complex way while also allowing me to explore a historical period I greatly enjoy," said Johnson, co-founder of The School of Night and veteran stage director (Punch and Judy, Hercules Insane, Klingon Tamburlaine). "And there haven't been many versions of the Boudica story put out there in the modern era, so I felt like it would have an appealing freshness. It also provided ample opportunity for Jen and I to stage the kind of large-scale fight/action spectacle in which we specialize."

Albert, an actor and award-winning fight choreographer and also a co-founder of The School of Night, takes on both the title role and choreographing the stage combat, which both say will be unlike anything else seen at the festival. While perhaps larger in cast and scale, the show is still intimate in nature, which makes it perfect for Fringe. However, they warn that their production is not for the faint of heart as it portrays bloody violence, suicide, depictions of animal sacrifice and verbal descriptions of sexual assault.

But it's not just the epic feel of the piece that will make it stand out at this year's Fringe. The show is presented in a stylistically heightened verse, a type of writing seen less in today's live theatre. It's also a story that is simply not often told, especially on the stage. Further, it touches upon several themes that are more than relevant to today's audiences.

"It's a theatrical piece that explores a number of very contemporary issues, including colonialism, sexism, revolution and multiculturalism (just to name a few) that doesn't offer a sanitized or predetermined set of conclusions/positions on the topics," Johnson said. "We hope our audiences get a little more familiarity with a fascinating place and time in history, a heightened appreciation of the potential of the theatrical art form and a deep sense of moral uncertainty about questions they thought they already knew the answers to."



A Me-Too saga of the iron age, Battlesong of Boudica is a primal spectacle of power and revenge told in song, spoken verse, dance and epic stage violence. Taken from the history of the Iceni Warrior Queen Boudica, famous for her bloody uprising against the invading Romans in 61 A.D., this theatrical event from The School of Night presents a new look at this powerful historical figure who sought revenge after being savaged, dishonored and left for dead and rallied all of Celtic Britannia to revolt, leading to the subject of legends and songs sung across two millennia.

DATES AND TIMES:

Friday, June 17- 5:45PM

Saturday, June 18 - 12:45 PM

Sunday, June 19 - 2:45 PM

Friday, June 24 - 8:45 PM

Saturday, June 25 - 4:45 PM and 8:45 PM (two shows)

Sunday, June 26 - 4:15 PM

LOCATION:

The Hudson Backstage

6539 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

PRICE:

$12-$22

Discount codes:

"Andraste" for Fringe folks to get $12 tickets

"Albion" for $17 to non-Fringe participants

"Fringefem" for $12 (for Fringe femmes LAFPI)

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6913

schoolofnight.org

Photo Credit: Jessica Sherman