New Comedy HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCKENNA to Open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in March

What starts out as an innocent surprise party for a three year old quickly unravels into a full-on family intervention as a family secret is revealed.

Jan. 13, 2023  

It's time to dig up some family secrets: Critically-acclaimed writer/director Steve Silverman debuts his first new work in 19 years with 'Happy Birthday McKenna,' a dark new comedy. What starts out as an innocent surprise party for a three year old quickly unravels into a full-on family intervention as a life (and death) changing secret that's been buried for thirty years is finally revealed. So who wants some cake?

"I wrote this script over two years ago with the idea it would be a Zoom play," Silverman explains, "But then I kept rewriting and rewriting and we did two readings of it and then I rewrote some more. So it's been a journey to get here. The last show I co-wrote and directed was in 2004, I I hope this one is worth the wait."

Cast includes Colbert Alembert, Sara Ballantine, Michael Dempsey, Mary Gallagher, Ben Holtzmuller, Julie Pearl, Heather L. Tyler, Stakiah Lynn Washington, Dylan Wittrock, Ryan Woods, and Karl T. Wright.

"What gives the show a fun twist is our rotating Irenes," promises producer Kathleen O'Grady.

Four different actresses will take on the one part of 'Irene' over separate weekends: Local LA actress Susan Louise O'Connor, New York actress Tanya Perez, Chicago actress Mari Weiss (the original 'Alice' in 'Brady Bunch Live') and Emmy-winning correspondent from CBS Sunday Morning and off-Broadway actress Faith Salie.

Performance Details:

Fridays & Saturdays @8pm

Sundays @7pm

Preview: Thursday, March 2nd @8pm

For information and tickets: www.hbmtheplay.com

The Hudson Backstage Theatre

6539 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

Valet Parking available for $10




