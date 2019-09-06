Neo Ensemble Theatre Presents World Premiere Of REPRESENTATIVE MISBEHAVIOR

Neo Ensemble Theatre will present the world premiere of Representative Misbehavior by Tom Walla, it was announced today. Under the direction of Flint Esquerra, this new comedy will play one preview performance on Thursday, September 26, at 8pm, and open on Friday, September 27, at 8pm. The limited engagement will run through October 20 only.



The cast will include (in alphabetical order) Emily Behr, Travis Goodman, Katie Hall, Spencer Kramber, Joan Kubicek, Shelly Kurtz, Holger Moncada Jr., Connie Monroe, Marsha Morgan, Julie Pasco, David St. James, Crystal Ann Taylor, and Jerry Weil. Set design is by Jeff G. Rack with lighting and sound design by Tommy Dunn. Representative Misbehavior is produced by Neo Ensemble Theatre's Valerie Gould and Connie Monroe.



In this new political farce, State Representative Steven Chase is stunned when he learns that he is suddenly his party's nominee for Governor. Preparing a pro forma presentation to the nominating committee, Steven's squeaky clean and honest image starts to unravel when a call girl, an angry suspicious wife, a snooping reporter, an enraged donor, and an overly eager temp worker creating office chaos all converge on what was supposed to be the best day of his life.



Earlier this year, Flint Esquerra directed Tuesdays with Morrie for the Sierra Madre Playhouse and Loose Knit at The Group Rep. Previous projects include A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at GRT, The Last Wife at Theatre 40, tick, tick...Boom! for DOMA Theatre, and the world premieres of Savage World, California Dreamin', Bones of Lesser Men, On Holy Ground, Western Big Sky, Head: 'The Brain That Wouldn't Die' Musical, and Twilight in Venice, all at the MET Theatre.



Tom Walla began his career writing and producing numerous half hour comedies for television as well as writing for animation and documentaries. He has had several plays produced on the West Coast at venues such as Theatre West, Ojai Arts Center Theatre, and the Tehachapi Theatre Festival. His full-length play A Change of Appearances had a staged reading at Theatre West this past June.



Neo Ensemble Theatre is a collaborative and diverse company of artists committed to educating and inspiring the community through the celebration of humor within the human condition. Said the LA Weekly, "Neo's productions are always informed by a rich, sunny humanity, without cynicism or bitterness."



Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and may be obtained online at NeoEnsembleTheatre.org or by phone at (213) 533-9982. The regular running schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Grove Center Theatre Theatre is located at 1111 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank, 91506.





