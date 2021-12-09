National Geographic Live's HOW TO CLONE A MAMMOTH Comes to The Broad Stage Next Month

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, presents How to Clone a Mammoth with Beth Shapiro, evolutionary biologist, as part of the National Geographic Live series January 27 and 28, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at thebroadstage.org.



Could extinct species, like mammoths and passenger pigeons, be brought back to life? National Geographic Emerging Explorer Beth Shapiro is one of the scientists investigating this intriguing possibility.



An evolutionary biologist and pioneer in ancient DNA research, Shapiro travels extensively through the Arctic regions of Siberia and North America to collect the bones, teeth, and other remains of Ice Age giants like mammoths, saber-toothed cats, and giant camels. She extracts DNA from these remains and uses this information to understand how changing climates and increasing human activity have shaped the present-day distribution of species. Her goal is to use this information from the past and, increasingly, genomic tools developed in the present, to save living species from the same fate as so many ancient animals.



Join Shapiro as she explores the technical challenges, ethical considerations, and potential benefits of the astonishing and controversial science of de-extinction.



Tickets starting at $50 are available at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11thSt. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning three hours prior to performance. The North American Presenting Sponsor is Office Depot.





Dr. Beth Shapiro is a pioneer and global leader in the high-profile field of ancient DNA and a clear voice in the debate over the future of genetic engineering. A Rhodes Scholar, Macarthur "genius," and National Geographic Explorer, Shapiro is Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Santa Cruz, Director of the UCSC Paleogenomics Lab, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.



Shapiro's research has been published in many top scientific journals, including Science and Nature, and she has written for Popular Science, the Times Higher Education, and The Observer. Shapiro's dynamic and fluid style and ability to present complex scientific ideas in an easy-to-digest manner have made her a highly sought-after to speaker for public and scientific audiences. A regular on BBC, National Geographic, Discovery, and others, Shapiro is one of the most prominent popularizers of science in her generation.



Shapiro's first book, How to Clone a Mammoth: The Science of De-Extinction, published by Princeton University Press in 2015, explores the technical, ethical, and ecological challenges to bringing extinct species back to life. How to Clone a Mammoth won the 2016 AAAS/Subaru SB&F Prize for Excellence in Science Books, the 2016 PROSE Award in Popular Science & Popular Mathematics, and the 2016 Independent Publisher Book Awards Gold Medal in Science. It was shortlisted for the 2016 Phi Beta Kappa Award in Science and the 2016 LA Times Book Prize in Science & Technology. Her second book, Wild(ish) Life: Our Long History of Messing with Nature, will be published by Basic Books in 2020.



