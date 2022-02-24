NEXT TO NORMAL Extends at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, proudly announces that three performances will be added to the production run of the acclaimed intimate production of "Next to Normal," which was the opening show in Chance Theatre's 24th Anniversary Season. Directed by Matthew McCray with music direction by Stephen Hulsey, "Next to Normal" will now run thru March 6, 2022 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. The added performances will be on Saturday, March 5th at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 6th at 3 p.m.

Chance Theater's intimate production of the groundbreaking smash hit musical that won the Pulitzer Prize and three Tony Awards during its acclaimed run on Broadway has been receiving acclaim since opening on February 5th. With a thrilling contemporary score, "Next to Normal" takes you behind the proverbial white picket fence to discover a family coming to terms with their past, bravely fighting to face their future, and striving to take care of themselves and each other. This emotional powerhouse of a musical is authentic, humorous, and unflinching. It will leave you breathless and full of hope.

Starring in this production will be Chance Theater Resident Artist Jocelyn A. Brown ("The Last 5 Years") as Diana, Tym Brown (Chance debut) as Dan, Jaylen Baham (Chance debut) as Gabe, Angie Chavez (Chance debut) as Natalie, Jared Machado (Chance debut) as Henry, and Ron Hastings (Ovation Award nominee for Lead Actor for 2020's Fun Home) as Dr. Madden.

Joining director McCray and music director Hulsey on the design team are scenic designer Joe Holbrook ("The Vandal"), lighting designer Matt Schleicher ("Skylight"), costume designer Christina Perez ("Edges"), sound designer Ryan Brodkin ("The Story of My Life"), stage manager Wade Williamson ("Tigers Be Still"), and dramaturg Sophie Hall Cripe ("Ragtime").

As with all other Chance productions, each performance will be followed by a discussion with members of the production team.

Chance Theater's COVID-19 policy requires General Performance ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Those without proof of being fully vaccinated -- must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours (2 days) prior to entering the theater. Masks are required at all times for all patrons. Ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted. Get the most up to date information about Chance Theater's health and safety protocols at www.ChanceTheater.com/safety.