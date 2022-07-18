Musical Theatre West Presents GREASE, July 22- 24

This weekend, Musical Theatre West's summer production of Grease will be closing the doors to Rydell High with final performances Friday-Sunday, July 22-24.

Experience the nostalgia of the classic Grease soundtrack with an updated, exciting spin that audiences are calling "phenomenal," "refreshing," and "SO much fun!" Tickets for the final four performances of Grease are still available at musical.org, running July 22 - July 24, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Audiences from the first two weekends were blown away by the sizzlin' summer production, complete with hits from the original production and the cult-classic movie, exciting and unexpected dance numbers, and breathtaking solos across the entire ensemble. One opening weekend attendee gushed, "I thought Grease was one of the best productions from Musical Theatre West! I loved the diversity of the performers and the cast was so talented. I hope to see more performances like this."

Grease has welcomed the largest houses of the Musical Theatre West season so far, with the second weekend continuing to receive standing ovations and rave reviews. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia was even in attendance on Friday night and had a photo op with the leads after the show! Friday night's showing also included a special ASL interpreted performance - an offering MTW proudly offers once during each production's run. Audience members continued to applaud the energetic, exciting production during the second weekend, praising the cast of "mega-talented performers, singers, dancers, and actors" as "astounding and delightful in every way." One attendee added, "Grease at Musical Theatre West is a soul-enriching feast of perfect pitch ensemble entertainment."

A Grease unlike any that has been seen before, the contemporary cast and creative team put together by Musical Theatre West is a must-see. With talent that reflects the community of Long Beach, the production highlights the progress of both theatre and media since the original Grease debuted on Broadway 50 years ago. Audiences won't want to miss the standing-ovation-worthy cast, which includes RuPaul's Drag Race star Jackie Cox in two show-stopping roles, Disney's Aladdin National Tour leading man Jonah Ho'okano as head greaser Danny, SoCal theater mainstay Monika Peña as good girl Sandy, Hamilton National Tour and Star Trek: Picard star Isa Briones as sassy and jaded Rizzo, and the rest of the outstanding ensemble that make the iconic magic of Grease a stellar, stand-out production!

"We're so proud of the version of Grease our talented team and cast have put together. We love to hear our audiences share how refreshing and fun it is to see a group of all different backgrounds, ages, and experiences come together to put on such an iconic show," said Paul Garman, Executive Director of Musical Theatre West. "This is a show not to be missed. Your last chance to see Grease is only a few days away. Get your tickets before it's too late!"

Come see why "Grease is the word!" in Long Beach for its final run this weekend. Musical Theatre West's production of Grease runs for four more shows, Friday July 22 through Sunday July 24, 2022.

Tickets are $20 - $96 and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. $15 Student rush tickets will be available at the door 1-hour prior to showtime, with ID. Fees may apply. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186497®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.