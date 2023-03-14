Musical Theatre West Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in April

Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theater company, will make musical magic with its spring show, An American in Paris. Known for its Broadway-caliber productions, MTW will debut the latest rendition of the 1951 movie musical for the first time on the West Coast. Audiences can experience An American in Paris on select nights from April 14 - April 30, and are invited to celebrate the official opening night on Saturday, April 15. Tickets range from $20 - $125 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

"Our goal at Musical Theatre West is always to bring the brilliance of Broadway to our local community and beyond, without having to travel to New York," said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. "Our production of An American in Paris is going to be a classic silver-screen musical come to life- mixing theater, jazz, ballet, and more for one phenomenal performance."

Originally a jazz-influenced orchestral piece by American composer George Gershwin that was first performed in 1928, this version of the An American in Paris musical is inspired by the Academy Award-winning hit 1951 movie of the same name that starred Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron. An American soldier, an alluring French woman, and an indomitable European city each yearn for a new beginning in the aftermath of World War II. MTW's An American in Paris will feature an enchanting score by George and Ira Gershwin, a fresh, sophisticated book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas, and stunning choreography from tap to ballet that will sweep audiences off their feet!

MTW's production will be helmed by Jeffry Denman as both Director and Choreographer, who has worked on Broadway, off-Broadway, and regionally on both traditional and more experimental works for over 20 years as an actor, singer, dancer, director, and choreographer. His credits include the cast of CATS, The Producers, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and more. Denman has previously led award-winning productions of An American in Paris in Ogunquit, Maine in 2018 and Wichita, Kansas in 2019, and will bring his dazzling direction and captivating choreography to life on the West Coast for the first time. Music Direction will be provided by David Lamoureux, who has been creating music and theater on stages and in recording studios around the globe for over 20 years. Lamoureux's MD credits include Spamalot (3-D Theatricals), Once (California Center For The Arts), and multiple previous Musical Theatre West productions.

"With a production like this I can't imagine having a separate director and choreographer because the dancing is so much a part of the piece," said Denman. "It is so infused into nearly every moment they become very hard to divorce from each other. I find that the vision all coming from one source makes the piece consistent."

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is designed for every seat to have a great view, so audiences can stay on budget and still experience the grand magic of Musical Theatre West's An American in Paris. With tickets starting as low as $20 and $15 rush tickets available for all students, MTW is accessible, affordable, and delivers Broadway-caliber performances on par with the top theater companies across the nation.

"An American in Paris is a beautiful, enchanting story and appropriate for all ages, so we encourage people from all walks of life to enjoy an extraordinary experience at the theater," continued Garman. "Even if you've never been to the theatre, ours will be a great first experience. Everyone is welcome at MTW!"

Musical Theatre West's production of An American in Paris will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, April 14 - April 30, 2023, with a special ASL Interpreted Performance on Friday, April 21. Tickets start at $20 - $125, and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office 1 hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230394®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.