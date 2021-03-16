Musical Theatre West Offers “2021 Keep The Lights On” Virtual Benefit Concert Series

Musical Theatre West's (MTW) virtual benefit concert series "2021 Keep the Lights On," continues its nine-concert streaming series with Terron Brooks (March 18 - March 28); Cynthia Ferrer & Randy Rogel (April 1 - 11); Jason Graae: Perfect Hermany (April 15 - 25); David Burnham (April 29 - May 9); Anna Mintzer (May 13 - 23); A Celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May 27 - June 6); Grasan Kingsberry (June 10 - 20); and David Engel, Larry Raben & Bets Malone (June 24 - July 4).

Enjoy all concerts from the comfort of your own home $27.50 per concert. MTW has partnered with Stellar to bring you the latest in streaming technology, available to stream via computer, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or Roku devices. All proceeds benefit Musical Theatre West. For tickets go to www.musical.org.

"We are grateful that so many of the artists from Broadway and regional theater we have worked with have come together to produce this wonderful series," notes Paul Garman, Executive Director for Musical Theatre West. "These are challenging times in the theatre community, and benefit concerts that allow audiences an intimate concert experience have become vital for theatres across the country."

Musical Theatre West is recognized as one of Southern California's preeminent regional theatre companies for the past six decades, producing productions of Broadway's best and rarely toured musicals. Additionally, the organization provides much-needed free arts programming in schools and the community, as well as concert productions.

The "2021 Keep the Lights On" virtual benefit concert series is underwritten by the Ackerman Family/Evalyn M. Bauer Foundation Don and Marlene Temple, Ken and Dottie Reiner and the Port of Long Beach. Closed captioning is sponsored by Craig McManigal. The concerts are produced for Musical Theatre West by Michael Betts and Bren Thor, with Associate Producers Douglas Senecal and Matt Terzigni.