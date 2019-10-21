Musical Theatre Guild Presents THE GOODBYE GIRL

Musical Theatre Guild, the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in the theatre, will continue their 24th Anniversary season with THE GOODBYE GIRL, the musical adaptation of Neil Simon's film. The one-night-only concert will take place at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

Based on Neil Simon's 1977 award-winning film, THE GOODBYE GIRL follows the unlikely comic romance between Paula, a bitter single mother and former Broadway dancer who has been jilted one too many times, and Elliot, an opinionated actor who shows up unexpectedly with a lease to sublet her apartment. Musical sparks ensue. Simon's collaborators for the musical were the legendary Marvin Hamlisch (A CHORUS LINE) and David Zippel (CITY OF ANGELS).

After an out-of-town tryout in Chicago, THE GOODBYE GIRL opened on Broadway in 1993 starring Bernadette Peters, and, in his Broadway debut, Martin Short. It ran for 188 performances, was nominated for five Tony© Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Mr. Hamilish's brassy, giddy and rhythmic score.

THE GOODBYE GIRL will star Wendy Rosoff and Will Collyer as Paula and Elliot with fellow MTG company members Tal Fox, Anthony Gruppuso, Jennifer Knox, Gabriel Navarro, Jeffrey Scott Parsons and Mark C. Reis in supporting roles. They will be joined by guest artists Jenelle Lynn Randall as Mrs. Crosby, Maya Somers as Lucy, along with Bella Stine, Chelsea Morgan Stock and Olivia Zenetzis. THE GOODBYE GIRL will be directed by Linda Kerns with musical direction by Dennis Castellano, choreography by Michelle Elkin and is under the production supervision of Todd Gajdusek.

The Musical Theatre Guild 24th season also includes IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU (February 9, 2020) and KISMET (May 3, 2020)

The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd in Glendale, CA. Tickets are available by visiting www.alextheatre.org or by calling 818-243-ALEX.

Now in its 24th season, Musical Theatre Guild presents rarely staged or forgotten musicals in a semi-staged, script-in-hand format, utilizing professional union actors and a live orchestra. The company membership roster of talent is a "who's who" of L.A.'s musical theatre performers. As part of their dual mission of preserving the original American art form of musical theatre and education, MTG offers free tickets to students at their concerts and, in partnership with Los Angeles' Music Center Education Division, is represented with three original revues on their touring roster. Additional information on MTG can be found at www.musicaltheatreguild.com.





