Musco Center Welcomes Mandy Patinkin Nov. 24

Broadway's master songman Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theater concert, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES, to Musco Center for the Arts for one performance only on November 24, 2019 at 4pm.

Tickets, from $63, are now on sale at www.muscocenter.org or by calling Musco Center at 844-626-8726 (844-OC-MUSCO).



Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES presents the acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. "Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping," raved The New Yorker, and that's exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song.



DIARIES is a marriage of many of Patinkin's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings on Nonesuch Records, Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you'll never forget.

Mandy Patinkin Biography

Mandy Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist.



In his 1980 Broadway debut, he won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George. Patinkin's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It To Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawny of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.



In 1989, he began his concert career at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in New York City. Since then he has continued to tour his various solo concerts across North America, in London's West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway. His Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES debuted at NYC's Connelly Theater in 2018.



In addition to solo concerts, Patinkin has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, which is touring the US, Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; Bridges, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; and most recently, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, directed by Susan Stroman.



Patinkin has appeared in many feature films including Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie.



In television, he won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series "Chicago Hope" and starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me." Currently, he can be seen as Saul Berenson in the Award-winning Showtime Original Series "Homeland," which begins its eighth and final season on February 9, 2020.



As a recording artist on CBS Records, Patinkin released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. In addition to his two Diaries albums, his Nonesuch releases are Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998 he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic, and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshen won the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany's equivalent of the Grammy Award).



As diverse as his professional life has been, Patinkin's education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart, including Brady Campaign; PAX; Association to Benefit Children; American Jewish World Service; Search For Common Ground; National Dance Institute; and ACLU. He is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.



Mandy resides in New York City with his wife, actress and writer Kathryn Grody.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





