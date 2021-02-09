McKenna Subaru Donates $35,000 to Orange County School of the Arts

McKenna Subaru, a family-owned and operated car dealership in Huntington Beach, and Orange County School of the Art, a nationally recognized public-charter school in Santa Ana, have announced a new partnership to help support the school's mission to provide unparalleled arts and academic education to a diverse student body passionate about the arts. Joining OCSA as a Season Partner for the balance of this school year through 2021-2022 with a gift of $35,000, McKenna Subaru will play a key role in supporting more than 200 virtual and in-person performances each year.

"It is our mission at McKenna Auto Group to promote and support the values that represent our community and to be a positive force for change," said Danny McKenna, owner and CEO of McKenna Auto Group. "One of the signs of a thriving community is the caliber of its education programs and its support of the arts and culture. Orange County School of the Arts offers high-quality arts and academic programs to more than 2,300 students from across the region. We are proud to partner with OCSA in making performance opportunities available to their deserving students and are looking forward to the impact it will have on the community for years to come."

"We are truly grateful to the McKenna family and McKenna Subaru for stepping up to support today's bright and talented students in their aspirations to become artists and scholars," said Ralph Opacic, OCSA founder and executive director. "As a public charter school, we are tuition-free and donation-dependent, and accessible to all students, regardless of their families' socioeconomic standing. McKenna's commitment enables us to continue offering students meaningful performance experiences to support their artistic development."

McKenna Auto Group began its support of OCSA with a sponsorship of the school's "Virtual Season Premiere and Auction" in September of 2020. The team is pleased to support an organization that has equipped generations of creative thinkers, innovators and entrepreneurs, who are so important to the future of the business world.

"One of the ways we have a positive impact in the community is through 'McKenna Subaru Loves Learning," said Kevin Kim, general manager of McKenna Subaru. "We know our future lies in the hands of the next generation. Orange County School of the Arts enriches the lives of students from many cities across Orange County, including Huntington Beach, and we are proud to support their students in developing their artistry and skills through the power of performance."

Performance opportunities are not only invaluable to the artistic training of students, but they also help students to build skills that are highly desired in today's creative workforce. Students build confidence and gain professional experience while learning creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. OCSA's annual productions include dance and music concerts, plays, poetry/prose readings, film festivals, musicals, culinary showcases, recitals, publications and exhibitions. More than 25,000 patrons attend OCSA's events every year, including special events such as the "Season Premiere" concert at Balboa Bay Resort & Club, the annual Gala, the "Performing with the Pros" Broadway artist-in-residence program, and the school's "Season Finale" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Photo credit: Cheryl Walsh