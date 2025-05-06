Mark Vigeant's OUT THERE To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe

OUT THERE is an interactive dark comedy where one man tries to survive in the wilderness of Alaska, and the audience plays the wilderness.
In "OUT THERE," Vigeant portrays Larry, a repressed product manager from Connecticut who has journeyed to Alaska to make a YouTube video about surviving in the wild. Along the way he encounters sickness, storms, and beasts that all threaten his life and sanity. Vigeant employs interactive crowdwork to cast audience members as trees, birds, and other wild beasts. The show also features innovative projection, where Vigeant streams live video from a camera on his chest to the projector.
Last year, Vigeant sold-out his 9-show run at the Broadwater studio with "The Best Man Show," which was nominated for "Best Overall," and won "Best Comedy." To date he has performed the show 54 times in 3 different continents, including a sold-out run at the SoHo Playhouse in New York, and a critically-acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe. This is the third solo show Vigeant is bringing to Hollywood Fringe in as many years. "The Best Man Show" will return to Edinburgh Fringe in 2025 as part of the Assembly program.
Hollywood Fringe 2025 is the world premiere of "Out There."
Notable Press for "The Best Man Show"
Tom Ralphs gave it 5 stars and said, "Mark Vigeant give[s] a solo performance that define[s] the phrases Tour-de-Force and comedy masterclass."
Susan Sloan gave it 5 stars and called it, "a hysterical, riotous, chaotic experience"
Tony Frankel from StageAndCinema.com called it, "one of the most ingenious one-man shows I have ever seen."
Elloise Coopersmith from GiaOnTheMove.com wrote, "From the moment he steps on stage, Vigeant commands attention with an energy that is both frenetic and infectious. His comedic timing is impeccable. And his ability to improvise with the audience adds an extra layer of spontaneous hilarity to the show"
Ernest Kearney from theTVolution.com gave the show a Platinum Medal, and said "Vigeant creates comedy chaos at its chaotic best"
Mark Vigeant is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for his energetic, physical, and silly performances. His previous solo show, "Mark Pleases You," had a critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and won "Best of the Fest" at the San Diego International Fringe Festival and the "Hollywood Producer's Encore Award" at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.
Videos