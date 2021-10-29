Marilu Henner Will Bring MUSIC AND MEMORIES to North Coast Repertory Theatre Next Month

Fresh from sell out engagements at Feinstein's 54 Below in New York City, Television, theatre and film star Marilu Henner will ignite the stage at the North Coast Repertory Theatre for two nights only, November 15 and 16. Show times are 7:30 pm.

Tickets are priced at $60 (Seniors over 65 & Military receive $3 off) and can be purchased online at northcoastrep.org or by phone at (858) 481-1055. Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Get ready for an evening of fun, song, and memories when Marilu takes the stage along with her musical director Michael Orland and journeys through her decades-long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two sit-coms, and three husbands!

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage and the memory of a superhero, an evening with Marilu is not to be missed!

Marilu, began her career while in college appearing in the original production of a show called Grease! written by her friend Jim Jacobs and performed in a garage in Chicago. From there she went on to star in the First National Company of the musical which became one of Broadway's longest running hits. In 1997 she was cast in her breakthrough role as Elaine Nardo in the iconic hit TV series "Taxi", a role she played until 1983 and for which she received five Golden Globe Award nominations. Her other long running role on television was in the CBS sitcom "Evening Shade" opposite Burt Reynolds. Movie roles have included Cannonball Run II, Johnny Dangerously, L.A.Story and Noises Off. She also has appeared in numerous TV films for Hallmark Channel including the complete Aurora Teagarden Mysteries with Candice Cameron Bure. She is a best -selling author of over 10 books including: Marilu Henner's Total Health Makeover", "Total Memory Makeover" and "I Refuse to Raise a Brat". Broadway audiences know and love her for her performances in Getting the Band Back Together, Over Here, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife and Chicago, where she was the first replacement for the revival's original star Ann Reinking.

Marilu debuted her act at Feinstein's 54 Below in NYC where Broadway World called it "A Treat for the Heart & Mind.". Last summer, she performed her show at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA where critics there raved calling her "A splendid entertainer!" and "The show is a crowd- pleaser! She resides with her family in Hollywood and is super excited to be bringing the show to Solana Beach.