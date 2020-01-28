Margie Kim Named Chief Advancement Officer For the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association

Chad Smith, David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, announced today, on behalf of the Board of Directors and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the appointment of Margie Kim to the position of Chief Advancement Officer. Kim joins the LA Phil from The Trust for Public Land in California, where she was the Chief Philanthropy Officer.

"Margie is one of the most respected fund raisers in the business, committed to building a culture of philanthropy and advancing the strategic goals of the institutions she has served," said Chad Smith. "She joins the LA Phil's executive team at an inflection point, as we launch into our second century of work, even more committed to advancing our artform and broadly serving the communities of Los Angeles. I look forward to welcoming Margie to the team."

Margie Kim assumes her new position February 18, reporting to Chad Smith. Her responsibilities include the leadership and management of all Los Angeles Philharmonic Association fundraising efforts, including the formulation, planning and execution of a fundraising strategy that incorporates and supports the LA Phil's mission, donor stewardship and development operations, alongside the many facets of the Development department. The department encompasses annual fund, major gifts, grants, corporate sponsorships, planned giving, volunteer services, Board development, endowment and capital campaigns, and special gala and recognition events for the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford and YOLA. Margie will also finish out the Centennial Campaign that commenced in 2012 and concludes in 2021 with a current goal of over $500 million.

"As an Angeleno, it is a great privilege to be able to give back to my city and our communities by joining the LA Phil. I strongly believe that private funding is the currency that moves the mission forward and I know the L.A. philanthropic community will help drive the LA Phil's mission forward as we work together to lift the human spirit," said Margie Kim.

Margie Kim has spent more than 30 years in human services, higher education and conservation. She joined The Trust for Public Land as its Chief Philanthropy Officer in 2010 and successfully planned, organized, and led the organization's first national campaign, The Power of Place, exceeding its original $400 million goal and raising more than $460 million by its completion in 2016. During her tenure, she reorganized the Philanthropy department, doubled its number of staff, raised more than $720 million, worked closely with the National Board of Directors and has been an integral member of the organization's Executive team. She was named the Martha Wyckoff Conservation Fellow in 2017.

Prior to joining The Trust for Public Land, Margie spent six years with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and four years with the National Audubon Society. At TNC, Margie served as the Deputy Director of Development for the California state program before becoming the Director of Philanthropy for the Asia-Pacific Region. Based in Hong Kong, she worked with TNC programs in China, Mongolia, Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Micronesia, and Palau. She was also involved in planning the Conservancy's successful $1 billion Campaign for a Sustainable Planet. Previously, Margie served as Vice President for the West Region of the National Audubon Society and Director of Development for Audubon California. While at Audubon, she did volunteer work with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game's population monitoring study of marbled murrelets in the Tongass National Forest.

Before entering the field of conservation, Margie was at UCLA for ten years, serving as the Director of Development for the Humanities, raising private funds for endowed chairs, graduate fellowships, and faculty research projects. During this time, she was also the Director of the Letters & Science Fund, which included responsibility for the annual College of Letters and Science Awards Gala.

Prior to her fundraising career, she was a planner at the United Way of Greater Los Angeles where she worked with youth and family agencies in East Los Angeles, Watts and Compton. She also conducted an Asian/Pacific Islander health and human service needs assessment on ten different ethnic communities (Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Cambodian, Laos, Vietnamese, Thai, Pilipino, Samoan, Tongan).

A native Californian, Margie received both her BA in Linguistics/Psychology and MSW with a concentration in community planning from UCLA. She has traveled extensively in Asia, Latin America, and Europe, as well as in Namibia and Botswana.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Lea Bruno





