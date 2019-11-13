MY JO, A New Musical Based On Little Women, is Now Playing In Los Angeles

Wilde Company Theatre presents My Jo, a new, heartfelt musical based on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, which chronicles the lives of the March family during the Civil War era. Free tickets available at MyJo.eventbrite.com. Book and lyrics by Rob Lauer, music by Rick Rea, directed by Megan Rees. Ages 5 + welcome.

Dates and times:

Friday, November 15 and 22 at 7:30 pm. Saturday, November 16 and 23 at 2:30 and 7:30 pm.

Location: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

14001 Burbank Boulevard, Valley Glen, CA 91401

Presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.stagerights.com)



