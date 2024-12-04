MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Comes to the Hardrock Hollywood Hotel & Casino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the 9th the 10th of January at 8PM in the Seminole Ballroom at the Hardrock Hollywood Hotel & Casino, "My Big Gay Italian Wedding" marks its twenty-second year with two special performances, by invitation only. In addition to a few surprises and special guests in this performance, some of the original cast members will be re-united for this event.

Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian-American from a large chaotic family, wants to marry his boyfriend Andrew Polinski in a traditional Italian ceremony. Anthony's overbearing mother won't give her blessing unless Andrew's estranged mother also gives her blessing and the ceremony is performed by a priest. Matters are further complicated by Andrew's ex-boyfriend, intent on breaking up the couple. My Big Gay Italian Wedding satirizes the controversy surrounding same-sex marriage while drawing on larger than life gay and Italian characters.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding is a play written by Anthony J. Wilkinson that premiered Off-Broadway in 2003, at the Actor's Playhouse in New York City and in May 2010 at the St. Luke’s Theater in Manhattan, for an open-ended run that concluded in August 2015. The show originated in 2003 as a non-union Off-Broadway show and in 2010 became a full union production, extending fourteen times in the same location. During the run, the show hosted some major celebrities in efforts to help raise money and awareness for marriage equality and the Trevor Project. In 2010 the show was published by Concord Theatricals for licensing purposes. Aside from New York City, the show has already played in over thirty cities in the United States. Internationally the show has had runs in Edinburgh, London, Ireland, Sydney, Hong Kong, Australia, parts of Canada and parts of France. An Italian film based on the play, called Puoi baciare lo sposo (You can kiss the groom), premiered in Italy on March 1, 2018.

The cast of these performances will includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Taso Mikroulis (Andrew), Marianne Felice (Angela), Alexa Harris (Maria), Vince Valentine (Joseph/Father Rosalia), Debra Toscano (Aunt ToniAnn), Kim Pirrella (Lucia), Paul Storiale (Maurizio), Meagan Robar (Connie), Robert Bannon (Mario), Nick Barbati (Gregorio), Vincent Leggett (Rodney). Special guest officiants will include Vice President of Player Development, Jonathan Defilippis (Thursday Performance) and Player Development Executive, Kristina Valente (Friday Performance). Show will be managed and directed by Robert Levinstein (22Q Entertainment)

