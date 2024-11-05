News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MRS. DILBER'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood

There will be 12 performances only, beginning on Thursday, December 5, and continuing through Sunday, December 22.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
MRS. DILBER'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced a new holiday comedy, Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol by Arthur M. Jolly. Directed by Michael Houston,the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Bita Arefnia, Thomas Ashworth, Lara Blanco, Cassandra Carmona, Jennifer DeRosa, Raymond Donehey, Kyle Elzey, Julieta Gerlein, Carlos Gomez, Jr., Barbera Ann Howard, Robert Jolly, Brieyonna Monét, Sarah Nilsen, Bree Pavey, Rosie Ryden, Matthew Scheel, and Christopher Leon Simms. There will be 12 performances only, beginning on Thursday, December 5, and continuing through Sunday, December 22.

LATEST NEWS

Burlesque Doc Wins Top Award at LA Femme International Film Festival
Tesserae Baroque Ensemble To Present 16th Century Renaissance Vocal Music At Sierra Madre Playhouse
Pandion Music Foundation Details Free Music Industry Programs For November
Los Angeles New Play Project Awards Four Prizes in 2024 Competition

Mrs. Dilber, Scrooge’s maltreated housekeeper in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, meets Marley and the Spirits of Christmas before they haunt Scrooge and sets off on a past, present, and future adventure of her own in this subversive and hilarious reimagining of the holiday classic.

Scenic design is by Matthew Scheel, lighting design is by Lemon Baardsen, costume design is by Danielle Ozymandias, sound design is by Tor Brown,properties design is by Natasha Renae Potts, and fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc. Assistant director is Alicia Herder, rehearsal stage manager is Isaac Deakyne, and production stage manager is Macedonia Bullington. Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey and Sean Alan Mazur. Graphic and website design is by Amanda Chambers and production photography is by Sean Durrie.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos