MONSTER Comes to the Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood This Month

There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, October 20, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through November 12.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the third production of its 2023–24 season, the world premiere of Monster by April Littlejohn. Directed by Bree Pavey, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Lara Blanco, Cassandra Carmona, Crismar Chacín-Ruiz, Nicole Craig, Bryanna Dewar, Angela Fairley, John Goodwin, Leah Haile, Barbera Ann Howard, Hanna Isac, Ritzi Lanier, April Littlejohn, Matt Lorenzo, Sean Alan Mazur, and Madylin Sweeten. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, October 20, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through November 12.
 
Hannah’s life is a total mess. To get back on track, she must face the Monster who haunts her every thought, trying to destroy her and everyone who loves her.
 
Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Pavey and Brown, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa, and properties manager is Natasha Renae Potts. Choreographers are Pavey and Littlejohn, assistant choreographer is Lara Blanco, and dance captains are Blanco and Crismar Chacín-Ruiz. Assistant director is Stephanie Mayer, stage managers are Macedonia Bullington and Matthew Scheel, and graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Bree Pavey and April Littlejohn serve as producers along with associate producers Matt Lorenzo, Danielle Ozymandias, and Marc Leclerc.
 
General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.



