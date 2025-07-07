MODERN BUTCHOOD to Make East Coast Premiere at 2025 Providence Fringe Festival

Performances run July 22 and 24 at the Farm Fresh Stage.
The East Coast premiere of Modern Butchood, a one-woman black comedy written and performed by Molly Gloeckner, will take place this July at the 2025 Providence Fringe Festival. Directed by Charles Towle, the acclaimed solo show offers a bold, irreverent look at modern queer life, identity, and the unraveling chaos of self-discovery.
Following a celebrated run at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival—where it earned a Best of Venue award and a nomination for playwriting—Modern Butchood introduces audiences to Butch, the razor-sharp girlfriend of a semi-popular lesbian TikToker named Riley.
Trapped in a relationship that’s stifling her identity, Butch begins slipping out of their apartment at night, setting off a darkly funny and emotionally raw journey through lust, guilt, and queerness.
“I wanted to write a show for queer people that isn't colored by a need for outside approval—something unapologetically gay and extremely nuanced,” says Gloeckner. “This show doesn't just ‘have a gay character,’ but explores the intricacies of the queer community and the ways that being gay impacts not just how the world views us, but how we view ourselves.”
