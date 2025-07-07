MODERN BUTCHOOD to Make East Coast Premiere at 2025 Providence Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The East Coast premiere of Modern Butchood, a one-woman black comedy written and performed by Molly Gloeckner, will take place this July at the 2025 Providence Fringe Festival. Directed by Charles Towle, the acclaimed solo show offers a bold, irreverent look at modern queer life, identity, and the unraveling chaos of self-discovery.

Following a celebrated run at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival—where it earned a Best of Venue award and a nomination for playwriting—Modern Butchood introduces audiences to Butch, the razor-sharp girlfriend of a semi-popular lesbian TikToker named Riley.

Trapped in a relationship that’s stifling her identity, Butch begins slipping out of their apartment at night, setting off a darkly funny and emotionally raw journey through lust, guilt, and queerness.

“I wanted to write a show for queer people that isn't colored by a need for outside approval—something unapologetically gay and extremely nuanced,” says Gloeckner. “This show doesn't just ‘have a gay character,’ but explores the intricacies of the queer community and the ways that being gay impacts not just how the world views us, but how we view ourselves.”

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC