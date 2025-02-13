MISTER SNOW Comes to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When a stranger invades Hel's remote cabin, the lone survivor must make an impossible choice: endure the heat inside or face the deadly frost of the Burn. The award-winning thriller "Mister Snow" will return for one night only at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre on Feb. 16, 2025.

Set in near-future Alaska, "Mister Snow" is a psychological thriller that explores themes of fire and ice, love and hate, and the razor-thin line between them. Creator and actress Rachael Meyers reflects on the inspiration behind the story: “I’ve long been fascinated by the fine line between love and hate. In today’s deeply divided world, that tension feels more relevant than ever. Frost’s poem ‘Fire and Ice’ asks if the world will end in one or the other. ‘Mister Snow’ explores that same question—how far will we go to survive, and what price will we pay?”

Originally conceived as a screenplay, "Mister Snow" was adapted by Meyers for the 30 Minutes or Less Festival, where it won Top of the Festival and Best Writing. The production also earned nominations for Best Acting (Meyers and McKinley), Best Directing (Meyers), and the Blockbuster Award. This marks Meyers’ stage writing debut.

“Bringing the first half of ‘Mister Snow’ to life in the festival has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait to see where the story goes from here,” Meyers said.

The production stars Meyers alongside her longtime collaborator and husband, Bryan McKinley, marking their Second Stage appearance together following Brynn Thayer’s "Let Me In" with Jorge Garcia in 2023.

