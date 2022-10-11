MINDPLAY World Premiere Comes to Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse will present the world premiere of Mindplay, written by Vinny DePonto and directed by Andrew Neisler (Folk Wandering, Clown Bar), produced with three-time Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!).

Previews for Mindplay begin Tuesday, November 8 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, November 17.

Mindplay is a love letter to the imperfect mind. Drama Desk Award-nominated theater-maker and mentalist Vinny DePonto leads us on a raucous romp through the back channels of our innermost thoughts, exploring the fragmented and flawed nature of our memories, and asks us to question whether we can trust the voice inside our heads. In the spirit of the Geffen's long tradition of magic comes an entirely new theatrical event in which your thoughts play a leading role.

Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund.