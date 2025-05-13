ME, MYSELF AND OTHER to be Presented at Hollywood Fringe In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Me, Myself and Other. A solo show. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection, written, produced, and performed by Diana Romero and directed and produced by Maggie Whittum will be presented at Davidson/Valentini Theatre, LGBT Center.

Performances will take place Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 21 at 2:15 p.m.; Sunday, June 22 at 6:15 p.m.; Tuesday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m.; Thursday, June 26 at 6:15 p.m.; Saturday, June 28 at 6:15 p.m.; Sunday, June 29 at 4:00 p.m.

MS (Multiple Sclerosis) warrior and stroke survivor team up for Hollywood Fringe project. Two survivors, one stage - uniting Diana Romero, writer/performer and MS warrior, and Maggie

Whittum, director/producer and stroke survivor. Me, Myself and Other is a dynamicand laugh-out-loud solo show exploring Diana's story of identity, resilience and belonging.

This show is particularly unique in that a wheelchair user is performing a solo show at the Hollywood Fringe. The show follows Diana's journey as a first-generation American woman navigating life's

complexities-balancing cultural identities, overcoming the stigma of feeling "othered," and facing a life-changing diagnosis. Suddenly, she's navigating a new reality-one defined by physical limitations and societal misconceptions about disability. Despite the setbacks, her journey becomes one of self-discovery and empowerment, showing that the challenges she faced in the past have prepared her for the greatest fight of her life.

In a world that often overlooks or misrepresents marginalized voices, Me, Myself, and Other stands out as a raw, honest, and uplifting celebration of individuality. The show is also great because it's entirely created by disabled creatives-written, performed, produced, and directed by individuals who understand the journey firsthand.

Diana Romero is an award-winning writer and producer with a television and film background. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at 32. In 2018 she became a wheelchair user and speaks about her experiences with accessibility and advocacy.

Maggie Whittum is a filmmaker, theatre artist, disability advocate, public speaker and stroke survivor at age 33. She has directed and produced plays, musicals and improv comedy in the US and abroad, including shows at the Edinburgh, Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto Fringe Festivals.

Hollywood Fringe Festival mentor: T.L. Forsberg. With humor and heart, the show delivers an empowering message, : Embracing who you are, even when the world doesn't, is the key to true belonging.

