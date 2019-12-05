MAN OF GOD Joins Geffen Playhouse 2019/2020 Lineup

Geffen Playhouse will present Man of God as part of its 2019/2020 season lineup, it was announced today, written by Anna Moench (Mothers, Birds of North America) and directed by Maggie Burrows (Spacebar, Damsels). Man of God replaces Nightfall in the Geffen Playhouse 2019/2020 season lineup.

Man of God had its world premiere in January 2019 as an East West Players (EWP) production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at the Union Center of the Arts in Los Angeles. EWP is the nation's longest-running professional theater of color in the country and the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work.

During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom.

Samantha is personally wounded that Pastor would do this to her. Jen is worried about how this might affect her college applications. Mimi's out for blood, as usual. And Kyung-Hwa thinks everyone needs to have lower expectations for men. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok. Man of God is a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along-and decide they're definitely gonna do something about it.

Previews for Man of God begin Tuesday, March 3, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, March 12, and the production will close Sunday, April 12.

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $120.00. Available in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student

COLLEGE AUDIENCES Through a variety of events and other opportunities, the Geffen Playhouse welcomes college students to experience the live storytelling presented on our stages. We are proud of our association with UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television, and open our doors to all college students throughout Los Angeles. More information is available at www.geffenplayhouse.org/college.







