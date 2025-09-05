 tracker
MALICE: STORIES OF INJUSTICE to be Presented at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Performances will take place on September 16 and 17.

By: Sep. 05, 2025
MALICE: STORIES OF INJUSTICE to be Presented at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Image
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present two evenings, one in Spanish and one in English, of Malice: Stories of Injustice, a series of monologues inspired by true stories of families and communities affected by ICE.

Written by Vivianne Nacif and Juan Pablo Oubina, the production is directed by Denise Blasor and Vivianne Nacif and stars Yareli Arizmendi, Alejandro Cárdenas, Iran Daniel, Eduardo Enrikez, Ruth Livier, Dani Mora, Carlos Moreno Jr., Vivianne Nacif, Eduardo Roman, and Angelines Santana. Lighting design is by Michael Blendermann, and the production is produced by Vivianne Nacif, Marina Filippelli, and Beth Hogan.

Performances will take place on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. (in Spanish) and Wednesday, September 17 at 8 p.m. (in English). A post-show discussion will follow each performance, allowing the audience to engage with the cast, writers, directors, and representatives from the social justice law firm Immigrants Defender Law Center.


