MAGICAL MUSICAL MYSTERY FOLLIES Extension Announced

The run of the Follies has been extended through May 29 by popular demand.

May. 7, 2021  

We're still not able to crowd together in theatres just yet, but the West Coast Jewish Theatre has a wonderful evening of entertainment for you to enjoy online on Saturdays now through May 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT, its Magical Musical Mystery Follies. The run of the Follies has been extended through May 29 by popular demand.

Performers include Sarah Spiegel, a vocalist who has made her mark with tunes from the 30s and 40s; Cantorial soloist Kimberly Haines; Instrumentalist Bob Brandzel, performing klezmer music; Vocalist Melissa Brandzel, performing Broadway show tunes; Cantor Marcelo Gindlin; Actors Richard Epcar and Ellyn Stern, performing an excerpt from Neil Simon's The Prisoner of Second Avenue; Vocalist Ruthie Lane, performing more show tunes; Actor/writer Shelly Kurtz performing an original piece that he's written for this show, about an issue facing the Jewish community; the stand-up comedy of Ms. Sunda Croonquist; Magic and illusion from Magic Castle magician Victor Benoun; and a selection performed by the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and Choir, under the direction of Dr. Noreen Green.

So much show, for a ticket modestly priced at $36.00. Registrants for the event will be sent a Vimeo link to the show. Reserve online at http://wcjt.org or call (323) 821-2449.

West Coast Jewish Theatre Artistic Director Howard Teichman directs the two-hour program. Associate Producer: Bill Froggatt.


