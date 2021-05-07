MAGICAL MUSICAL MYSTERY FOLLIES Extension Announced

We're still not able to crowd together in theatres just yet, but the West Coast Jewish Theatre has a wonderful evening of entertainment for you to enjoy online on Saturdays now through May 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT, its Magical Musical Mystery Follies. The run of the Follies has been extended through May 29 by popular demand.

Performers include Sarah Spiegel, a vocalist who has made her mark with tunes from the 30s and 40s; Cantorial soloist Kimberly Haines; Instrumentalist Bob Brandzel, performing klezmer music; Vocalist Melissa Brandzel, performing Broadway show tunes; Cantor Marcelo Gindlin; Actors Richard Epcar and Ellyn Stern, performing an excerpt from Neil Simon's The Prisoner of Second Avenue; Vocalist Ruthie Lane, performing more show tunes; Actor/writer Shelly Kurtz performing an original piece that he's written for this show, about an issue facing the Jewish community; the stand-up comedy of Ms. Sunda Croonquist; Magic and illusion from Magic Castle magician Victor Benoun; and a selection performed by the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and Choir, under the direction of Dr. Noreen Green.

So much show, for a ticket modestly priced at $36.00. Registrants for the event will be sent a Vimeo link to the show. Reserve online at http://wcjt.org or call (323) 821-2449.

West Coast Jewish Theatre Artistic Director Howard Teichman directs the two-hour program. Associate Producer: Bill Froggatt.