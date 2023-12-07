MADAME SCROOGE: A Christmas Carol Musical Takes The Stage at The Nocturne Theatre

The Nocturne Theatre, formerly known as The Glendale Centre Theatre, presents "Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical." This brand-new, Broadway-style musical takes an original twist on Charles Dickens' famous tale and promises to be unlike any other production of A Christmas Carol audiences have ever seen!

Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, renowned for its interactive audience participation, introduces a new original musical version of A Christmas Carol-a winter holiday tradition running in the theater for 55 years. Written by Justin Patrick Meyer, this unique holiday adaptation recounts the story of Madame Eleanore Scrooge, a miserly spinster visited by the ghost of her former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Hollywood film composer Chris Thomas has crafted a brand-new Broadway-style musical score, while costume designer Tanya Cyr adds over-the-top costumes, ghosts, and creature effects. The stellar cast, boasting credits ranging from The West End in London to Nickelodeon, is led by Stephanie Hodgdon as Madame Scrooge. Meyer 2 Meyer is known for its interactive audience participation, and rumors have it that playful snowball fights may be afoot during the performance.

The shows will run from December 1 to December 23, providing ample opportunities for audiences to experience the magic of "Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical."