MADAME SCROOGE: A Christmas Carol Musical Takes The Stage at The Nocturne Theatre

The shows will run from December 1 to December 23.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 4 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre

MADAME SCROOGE: A Christmas Carol Musical Takes The Stage at The Nocturne Theatre

The Nocturne Theatre, formerly known as The Glendale Centre Theatre, presents "Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical." This brand-new, Broadway-style musical takes an original twist on Charles Dickens' famous tale and promises to be unlike any other production of A Christmas Carol audiences have ever seen!

Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, renowned for its interactive audience participation, introduces a new original musical version of A Christmas Carol-a winter holiday tradition running in the theater for 55 years. Written by Justin Patrick Meyer, this unique holiday adaptation recounts the story of Madame Eleanore Scrooge, a miserly spinster visited by the ghost of her former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Hollywood film composer Chris Thomas has crafted a brand-new Broadway-style musical score, while costume designer Tanya Cyr adds over-the-top costumes, ghosts, and creature effects. The stellar cast, boasting credits ranging from The West End in London to Nickelodeon, is led by Stephanie Hodgdon as Madame Scrooge. Meyer 2 Meyer is known for its interactive audience participation, and rumors have it that playful snowball fights may be afoot during the performance.

The shows will run from December 1 to December 23, providing ample opportunities for audiences to experience the magic of "Madame Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical."


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
17TH ANNUAL SOCAL SLACK KEY FESTIVAL Features Biggest Hawaiian Music Event Of The Year &am Photo
17TH ANNUAL SOCAL SLACK KEY FESTIVAL Features Biggest Hawaiian Music Event Of The Year & Free Hawaiian Marketplace

The 17th Annual SoCal Slack Key Festival is the biggest Hawaiian music event of the year! Don't miss out on this free Hawaiian Marketplace.

2
The Black List And Woolly Mammoth Select Playwright Seayoung Yim For New Play Commission Photo
The Black List And Woolly Mammoth Select Playwright Seayoung Yim For New Play Commission

THE BLACK LIST and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company select Seayoung Yim as recipient of the Woolly Mammoth x Black List Playwriting Commission. Yim will receive a $10,000 grant to develop a new play exploring race, gender, and belonging.

3
Interview: A Comforting Sabrina Sloans Making Full Circles With A CHRISTMAS STORY Photo
Interview: A Comforting Sabrina Sloan's Making Full Circles With A CHRISTMAS STORY

Next up at the Ahmanson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s A Christmas Story opening December 8, 2023 (with previews beginning December 5th). Matt Lenz directs the cast of Chris Carsten, Eric Petersen, Sabrina Sloan, Shelley Regner, Kai Edga, and Henry Witcher; with ensemble members Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Gabbie Fried, Andrew Ge, Juliane Godfrey, Julia Harnett, Michael James, Trent Mills, Kyle Montgomery, Gabriel Navarro, Jane Papageorge, Zeke Bernier, Addalie Burns, Jack Casey, Jordan Coates, Greta Rebecca Kleinman, Kayden Alexander Koshelev, Emilie Ong, Izzy Pike, Jacob Pham and Charlie Stover. Sabrina took some time from her Mother-ing to answer a few of my queries.

4
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at A Noise Within Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at A Noise Within

Fresh and glorious to behold, with bold, impressive stagecraft and truly innovative and imaginative costume design.  There are frequent moments of awe and breathtaking sprinkles of magic.  Although it feels off to me in some of its performance and art direction choices, this is a remarkable and stunningly visual production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Girl From the North Country in Los Angeles Girl From the North Country
Pantages Theatre (5/14-6/02)
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra- VISIONS: TETZLAFF + BRAHMS in Los Angeles Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra- VISIONS: TETZLAFF + BRAHMS
Alex Theatre (12/09-12/10)
Ever After Take 2: The Further Adventures of Cinderella, Alice, Hansel & Gretel, M. Goose and Their Friends, in Los Angeles Ever After Take 2: The Further Adventures of Cinderella, Alice, Hansel & Gretel, M. Goose and Their Friends,
Santa Monica Playhouse (12/09-12/10)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
Compañía Nacional de Danza de España in Los Angeles Compañía Nacional de Danza de España
Luckman Fine Arts Complex (2/15-2/15)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Los Angeles Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
A Noise Within (2/11-3/17)
A Very Fuzzy Christmas 2: Christmas Rhapsody in Los Angeles A Very Fuzzy Christmas 2: Christmas Rhapsody
Sawyers playhouse at Loft Ensemble (12/01-12/17)
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/12-7/12)
Mama Mama Can't You See in Los Angeles Mama Mama Can't You See
Studio/Stage (11/10-12/10)
Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) in Los Angeles Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Smothers Theatre (2/02-2/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You