Lovlee Carroll Commences National Tour With LA Theater Works' Production Of SEVEN

Lovlee Carroll, known for her work on Hulu's The Mindy Project and CBS' Scorpion and most recently ABC's Station 19, is currently on a national tour with LA Theater Works' production of Seven, a documentary play based on seven women who through extraordinarily life-threatening challenges, brought about fundamental changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia and Cambodia.

Carroll portrays Mukhtar Mai, a Pakistani woman who was brutally gang-raped by four men and then instead of committing suicide which is very prevalent among women in Pakistan, ended up taking her assailants to court and winning.

The tour, which kicked off on October 12th and is scheduled to run through April 7, 2020 includes 27 cities, bringing the show to major metropolitan areas such as the theater mecca, NYC, as well as smaller markets alike.

For more information about Seven, the latest tour info, including dates and ticket purchases, you can visit latw.org/current-tour.





