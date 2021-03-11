Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Offers Free Workshop, March 27

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 11, 2021  

Jessica Lynn Johnson will offer a free workshop for performers, The Art of Creating the One-Woman Show, on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

The workshop is offered to all artists who are interested in either creating or further developing a solo show. The duration of the workshop is estimated at ninety minutes.

It will be offered virtually, on Zoom. You can register for the event at http://lawtf.org Registrants will be sent a Zoom link.

The free workshop is being offered in connection with the 28th Annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (Theme: And Still We Rise).

Jessica Lynn Johnson is acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists. She is the founder of the company Soaring Solo LLC. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more. She received the award for Best National Solo Artist and multiple awards from the Hollywood Fringe Festival.


