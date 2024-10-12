Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Calls For 2025 Award Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Since 1995, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival has recognized the outstanding achievements of distinguished women who have contributed to the world of theatre. The 2025 Annual Theatre Awards will be conferred in a public ceremony at the GALA Champagne Awards Ceremony kicking off the 2025 Festival to take place on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at a venue to be announced at a later date.

Nominations may be submitted in the following five categories:

ETERNITY AWARD - presented to an artist or individual whose lifetime achievements have made a lasting contribution to the world of theatre.

INTEGRITY AWARD - presented to an artist or individual who has brought credibility and dignity to her work.

MAVERICK AWARD - presented to an artist or individual whose work has set a high standard of individuality and self-styled creativity.

RAINBOW AWARD - bestowed on an artist or individual for her diverse contributions in fostering non-traditional and multicultural theatre works.

INFINITY AWARD - a posthumous award memorializing exceptional achievements of a theatre artist who has passed on.

Submissions may be made using the nomination form that is available at the link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctdlkVejov7YU25yfSC9lozowUUNLmCLbOkXkcEz9hvfs0IQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

Nominations will be accepted no later than November 1, 2024.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced close to 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe.

LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.

Comments