Los Angeles Philharmonic Extends Contracts with Herbie Hancock and Thomas Wilkins

The LA Phil has announced engagement extensions for two longtime collaborators: Herbie Hancock will continue his role as Creative Chair for Jazz through May 2027 and Thomas Wilkins will continue his role as Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra through 2028.

Hancock's tenure began in the summer of 2010; under his guidance the LA Phil has offered jazz programming from around the world with artists such as Christian McBride, Wayne Shorter, Jill Scott, Marcus Miller, Kamasi Washington, Trombone Shorty, esperanza spalding, the late Quincy Jones, Bobby McFerrin, and more.

He currently serves as Institute Chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, the foremost international organization devoted to the development of jazz performance and education worldwide. Additionally, he is a founder of The International Committee of Artists for Peace and was awarded the much esteemed Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres by French Prime Minister François Fillon. In 2013, Hancock was the recipient of a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor, and in 2014 he was named the Norton Professor of Poetry at Harvard University, completing his lectures series, “The Ethics of Jazz,” as part of the Charles Eliot Norton Lecture Series for a period of six weeks.

“I'm excited to keep working with the LA Phil to bring incredible jazz to the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall,” says Hancock. “Their vision for live music is right in sync with mine—it's about creativity, connection, and pushing boundaries. I look forward to continuing this partnership and showcasing the best jazz artists of today.”

The Creative Chair for Jazz works directly with the programming department of the LA Phil, crafting the jazz series and related educational and philanthropic initiatives presented annually. The position was first held by Dianne Reeves in 2002; she was succeeded by Christian McBride in 2006. Herbie Hancock, the third incumbent, was originally announced in the position in March 2009 and began his tenure with the Hollywood Bowl 2010 season.

Thomas Wilkins is Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He has held a titled position at the Hollywood Bowl since 2008, when he was named Principal Guest Conductor; in the spring of 2014 he became Principal Conductor. Devoted to promoting a lifelong enthusiasm for music, Wilkins brings energy and commitment to audiences of all ages. He is hailed as a master at communicating and connecting with audiences.

“I'm honored to continue my journey as Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, a place where music, community, and the joy of live performance come together under the stars. The Bowl is a space where we celebrate the power of music to inspire and connect us all. I look forward to sharing many more unforgettable nights with our audiences.”

During his conducting career, Wilkins has led orchestras throughout the United States, including the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic; the Philadelphia and Cleveland orchestras; the symphony orchestras of Chicago, Boston, Cincinnati, and Detroit; and the National Symphony. He has worked regularly with the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) and conducted them during the Super Bowl LVI performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with gospel duo Mary Mary.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationships with two iconic figures in the music world, Herbie Hancock and Thomas Wilkins,” says Kim Noltemy, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. “They provide incredible and memorable concert experiences to our audiences, and we are privileged to be able to continue working with them in artistic leadership roles at the Hollywood Bowl.”

ABOUT THE LA PHIL

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on four historic stages—Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford, and Beckmen YOLA Center—as well as through a variety of media platforms.

