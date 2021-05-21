Los Angeles Master Chorale Receives $1.5 Million Grant From L.A. Arts Recovery Fund

The Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, will receive a $1,500,000 grant from the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund, which was created recently to support Los Angeles based arts organizations with budgets under $10 million affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over twenty generous contributors, the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund was created to provide flexible general operating support for small and medium-sized organizations. Recipient organizations were selected based on applications that demonstrated excellence in artistic impact, community engagement, diversity of cultural expression, leadership and vision, and financial condition. The Los Angeles Master Chorale's $1.5 million grant will be payable over two years.

"The artists, staff and Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Master Chorale are immensely grateful to all the funders of the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund," said Los Angeles Master Chorale President & CEO Jean Davidson. "With this grant, the Los Angeles Master Chorale will begin to recover losses from more than a year of cancelled performances and be given resources to create a more inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible organization while continuing to innovate the choral art form."

The grant will directly support the Master Chorale's new digital initiatives, such as the upcoming release of a video recording of Derrick Spiva, Jr.'s "Ready Bright," and the safe return of singers and orchestra musicians to live performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall for the 2021-22 concert season.

Visit https://www.calfund.org/laartsfund/ for more information on the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund.

