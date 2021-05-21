Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Los Angeles Master Chorale Receives $1.5 Million Grant From L.A. Arts Recovery Fund

The grant will directly support the Master Chorale's new digital initiatives, such as the upcoming release of a video recording of Derrick Spiva, Jr.'s “Ready Bright”.

May. 21, 2021  

The Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, will receive a $1,500,000 grant from the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund, which was created recently to support Los Angeles based arts organizations with budgets under $10 million affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over twenty generous contributors, the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund was created to provide flexible general operating support for small and medium-sized organizations. Recipient organizations were selected based on applications that demonstrated excellence in artistic impact, community engagement, diversity of cultural expression, leadership and vision, and financial condition. The Los Angeles Master Chorale's $1.5 million grant will be payable over two years.

"The artists, staff and Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Master Chorale are immensely grateful to all the funders of the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund," said Los Angeles Master Chorale President & CEO Jean Davidson. "With this grant, the Los Angeles Master Chorale will begin to recover losses from more than a year of cancelled performances and be given resources to create a more inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible organization while continuing to innovate the choral art form."

The grant will directly support the Master Chorale's new digital initiatives, such as the upcoming release of a video recording of Derrick Spiva, Jr.'s "Ready Bright," and the safe return of singers and orchestra musicians to live performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall for the 2021-22 concert season.

Visit https://www.calfund.org/laartsfund/ for more information on the L.A. Arts Recovery Fund.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Derek DelGaudios Hulu Special IN & OF ITSELF to be Presented at the IFC Center Photo

Derek DelGaudio's Hulu Special IN & OF ITSELF to be Presented at the IFC Center

California to Fully Reopen June 15, Removing Capacity Limits and Social Distancing Require Photo

California to Fully Reopen June 15, Removing Capacity Limits and Social Distancing Requirements

BWW Feature: LOVE IS... at DConstruction Arts Photo

BWW Feature: LOVE IS... at DConstruction Arts

Catalina Island Museum Presents CATALINALAND Watch Parties Photo

Catalina Island Museum Presents CATALINALAND Watch Parties


More Hot Stories For You

  • JEWELS is Now Playing at Bolshoi
  • Placido Domingo to Star in LA TRAVIATA at the Bolshoi Theatre
  • VIDEO: Russian National Ballet Performs Greek 'Zeibekiko'
  • Dinara Aliyeva and Elchin Azizov Lead TOSCA at the Russian Bolshoi Theatre