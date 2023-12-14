Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Reveals Officers and Members for 2024 Season

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle will welcome its new and returning members for the upcoming 2024 season. Founded in 1969, the Circle currently includes 21 critics covering productions across the Greater Los Angeles area.

Joining the Circle are the following members: Returning members F. Kathleen Foley (Stage Raw) and Travis Michael Holder (TicketHoldersLA.com) and new member Anita W. Harris (LATheatrix.com).

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle current officers consist of President Jonas Schwartz-Owen (TheaterMania, BroadwayWorld), Vice President Dana Martin (Stage Raw), Treasurer Hoyt Hilsman (Cultural Daily), Co-Secretaries Martίn Hernández (Stage Raw) and Philip Brandes (Stage Raw, LA Times, Santa Barbara Independent), Website/Social Media Co-Chairs Socks Whitmore (Stage Raw) and Patrick Chavis (LA Theatre Bites, The Orange Curtain Review) and Awards Co-Chairs Rob Stevens (Haines His Way) and Tracey Paleo (BroadwayWorld, Gia On The Move).

Nominations for the upcoming LADCC Awards will be announced shortly.

The current 2023 membership of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (in alphabetical order): Lara J. Altunian (Stage Raw, L.A. Dance Chronicle), Philip Brandes (Stage Raw, LA Times, Santa Barbara Independent), Katie Buenneke (Stage Raw, TheaterDigest.substack.com), Patrick Chavis (LA Theatre Bites, The Orange Curtain Review), F. Kathleen Foley (Stage Raw), Anita W. Harris (LATheatrix.com), Martίn Hernández (Stage Raw), Hoyt Hilsman (Cultural Daily), Travis Michael Holder (TicketHoldersLA.com), Deborah Klugman (Stage Raw), Harker Jones (BroadwayWorld/LA), Dana Martin (Stage Raw), Myron Meisel (Stage Raw), Terry Morgan (Stage Raw, ArtsBeatLA.com), Honorary Member Steven Leigh Morris (Stage Raw), Tracey Paleo (BroadwayWorld/LA, GiaOnThe Move.com), Melinda Schupmann (ShowMag.com, ArtsInLA.com), Jonas Schwartz-Owen (Theatermania, BroadwayWorld/LA), Don Shirley (Angeles Stage on Substack), Rob Stevens (HainesHisWay.com) and Socks Whitmore (Stage Raw).