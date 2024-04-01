Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents World Premiere By Derrick Skye And Beethoven's Symphony No. 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Jaime Martín, will present the world premiere of Artistic Advisor Derrick Skye's To Be A Horizon, on Saturday, April 20, 2024, 8 pm, at Glendale's Alex Theatre, and Sunday, April 21, 2024, 7 pm, at UCLA's Royce Hall. Skye describes his LACO-commissioned work as “a musical travelogue that integrates musical practices from numerous cultures into a Western classical setting.”

The program, featuring works that unifies, continues with Assistant Concertmaster Tereza Stanislav and Principal Viola Yura Lee sharing their stellar artistry as soloists on Mozart's searingly beautiful Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat major for violin and viola. Beethoven's transitional Symphony No. 4, a work celebrating Beethoven's legacy of breaking musical boundaries and noted for its cheerfulness, caps the concert.

Skye's To Be A Horizon combines formal western classical music with West African music and dance, Persian music theory, Balkan music theory, and Hindustani classical music. The American-born composer is himself of Ghanaian, Nigerian, British, Irish, and Native American ancestry, and he seeks to create a new American music aesthetic reflective of his and the country's diversity. To Be A Horizon is Part 3 of a larger orchestral suite entitled Prisms, Cycles, Leaps that bridges the space between multiple music cultures.

Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets

Tickets ($32-$142) may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.