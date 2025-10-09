Los Angeles Ballet Unveils 20th Anniversary 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles Ballet has revealed its 2025/2026 season, marking a major milestone with the Company’s 20th anniversary. LAB holds the distinction of being the longest-operating professional classical ballet company in the history of Los Angeles. Over the past two decades, its beloved production of The Nutcracker and rich repertory have attracted wide and growing audiences.

Season 20 will see LAB continue its residency in January 2026 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with a triple bill production, 20 Years of Los Angeles Ballet, featuring George Balanchine’s Rubies, Hans van Manen’s Frank Bridge Variations and a new work by Artistic Director, Melissa Barak, her third since taking the helm in 2022. Spring 2026 will mark LAB’s debut at The Music Center with a production of the ultra-classic, timeless ballet, Giselle at The Ahmanson Theatre. The season opens in December 2025 commemorating 20 years of the Los Angeles holiday tradition, The Nutcracker. In its history, LAB has presented the works of celebrated choreographers such as Aszur Barton, Alejandro Cerrudo, Val Caniparoli, Christopher Wheeldon, Jiri Kylian, Jose Limon, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Melissa Barak. The company is also known for its staging of classical and neoclassical works in the canon of ballet by George Balanchine, Sir Frederick Ashton, and August Bournonville.

WINTER

20 Years of Los Angeles Ballet

The Wallis January 29-31, 2026

LAB and The Wallis present a triple bill of ballet to celebrate LAB’s 20th anniversary and its past, present, and future. LAB revisits Season 1 and honors the George Balanchine repertoire on which the company was founded with a restaging of its first Balanchine work, Rubies. An encore of Hans van Manen’s Frank Bridge Variations marks the recent achievement of being the first American ballet company to stage this work in the U.S. LAB continues its commitment to the future of ballet and the development of new works with a world premiere by LAB Artistic Director, Melissa Barak, featuring music by American composer, David Lawrence.

Rubies

Choreography - George Balanchine Music - Igor Stravinsky

Balanchine’s vibrant and jazz-influenced ballet, Rubies exemplifies his neoclassical style, characterized by traditional ballet technique infused with contemporary and abstract movements. Set to Stravinsky’s Capriccio for Piano and Orchestra enjoyed for its playfulness and spirited energy. Rubies is the second movement of Balanchine’s Jewels, a three part abstract ballet that includes Emeralds and Diamonds. The movements can be seen as three separate ballets or presented in this way as one program.

Frank Bridge Variations Choreography - Hans van Manen Music - Benjamin Britten Set to Britten’s striking score, Frank Bridge Variations showcases Hans van Manen’s exceptional choreographic genius. Through a series of dynamic and emotionally charged variations, van Manen delves into the complexities of relationships, the intricacies of individuality, and the transformative power of music.

World Premiere Choreography

Melissa Barak Music - David Lawrence

SPRING Giselle The Music Center’s Ahmanson Theatre April 30-May 3, 2026 Choreography - Jean Coralli & Jules Perrot Music - Adolphe Adam Considered one of the greatest ballets of all time and a masterpiece of the Romantic Era, Giselle brings together supernatural themes and Eastern European folklore in a haunting story of tragic betrayal and madness, and transcending vengeance. The character Giselle is a compelling and enduring heroine who descends to an unearthly realm to join the vengeful spirits known as the Wilis. There she ultimately chooses forgiveness over revenge.

HOLIDAY

The Nutcracker

Royce Hall at UCLA, December 12-14, 2025 Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, December 19-28, 2025 Choreography - Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary Music - Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker is an annual favorite in LA for family and friends, and for visitors from around the world. Journey with young Clara and her beloved Nutcracker as they battle the most memorable Mouse King, encounter dancing Snowflakes, and travel to the Palace of the Dolls. Los Angeles Ballet stays true to the traditions of the holiday story with tastes of Southern California such as an elegant Spanish-style Hancock Park home, calla lilies, bougainvillea, California poppies, the snowy forests of Big Bear, Venice Beach archways, and a moonlit Pacific Ocean. The Nutcracker opens at Royce Hall at UCLA and culminates through the holidays at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood including a performance on Christmas Eve. Performances at Dolby Theatre feature Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra and conducted by Maestro Gavriel Heine.

Nutcracker Tea

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills November 22 & 23, 2025 LAB’s signature holiday fundraiser features a delightful tea party experience for guests of all ages, culminating in a special presentation of characters and scenes from LAB’s beloved production of The Nutcracker. The event features High Tea sweets and savories, a Nutcracker-themed craft, interactive photo opps, and a special excerpted ballet performance. Children are invited to dance with Clara and her doll friends as they come to life. Nutcracker Tea! provides vital support for LAB initiatives such as its Outreach and Education Programs.

