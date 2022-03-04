Lori Hamilton Brings NORTH STAR to New York, Los Angeles, and Edinburgh

Lori Hamilton will bring free workshop performances of North Star (or what I listened to instead of my intuition) to New York at Theaterlab on 15 March and Los Angeles at The Yard Theater on 23 March. Next stop will be the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

North Star is a show is fun, packed with laughter, music, song, dance and lots of insights about wrecking your own life, letting other people trample you and then - after far too long - waking up to reality and fighting back.

Lori also introduces lots of different characters including her mum, her eccentric Bohemian great grandmother and her very own guardian angel. Wow, a guardian angel, that sounds helpful. Well, Lori's is on probation due to a poker problem.

Lori said: "Mum called me 'the child who ruined my life' and took a vacation to Hawaii with the money my pain-killer addicted dad left me for college fees. So it seemed pretty clear I was on my own. Given the option to sink or swim, I did both.

"North Star is about navigating dysfunctional families, personal tragedies, professional mishaps and lousy lovers. It's not been graceful or elegant, but it's all been very real.

"I'm certain that lots of people will find that the songs and the show have strong echoes in their own lives - after all, most of us are weighed down by a ton of family baggage that it would be great to offload."

The show is directed by Sean Daniels, Artistic Director of the Arizona Theatre Company, and writer of the award-winning musical The Lion, which he will be taking to London this year.

As a creative pairing they are ideally matched - both specializing in tackling tough issues in a way that's engaging, often amusing but is unsentimental and refuses to suggest that life's challenges have easy solutions.

Lori is an accomplished performer, writer and creator of animated shorts. Since 2020 she's won 19 awards for short films, done 17 online shows, hours of rehearsals, overcome injuries and managed to her my cats to stop interrupting... most of the time.

The show also features music recorded by an accomplished group of Broadway musicians such as Latin Grammy winning flautist Domenica Fossati, pianist Keith Burton (Music Director of the Boys Choir of Harlem) and Nathan Koci (Vocal Arranger for the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma!).

Lori's work extends from Project Spudway (a take-off of Project Runway with animated potatoes) to Landalor Industries (a serious corporate satire) to dozens of short films, comedy bits, TV pilots and feature film scripts. Other projects have included The Silly and Unnecessary Variety Show, streamed live from her home as part of TheSpaceUK's 2020 online Edinburgh Fringe program.

The Workshops

New York City, March 15, 6:30 PM at Theatre Lab, 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY https://www.theaterlabnyc.com

Los Angeles, March 23, 6:30 PM in The Yard Theater, 4319 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA, 90029 https://theyardtheater.com

The Edinburgh Fringe

North Star (or what I listened to instead of my intuition) opens at theSpaceUK @ Surgeons Hall, Haldane Theatre, August 6-August 13 https://www.thespaceuk.com

Find out more from the show website at https://northstar-theshow.com and from https://thelorihamilton.com.