Long Beach Symphony to Present ENDLESS LOVE Valentine's Concert

This Valentine's Day, Long Beach Symphony invites couples, friends, and music lovers to enjoy an exuberant evening of romance and rhythm at Endless Love – A Valentine's Concert! on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Long Beach Arena.

This rare holiday experience offers a festive night out at a very accessible price. The evening features live music and dancing, along with a relaxed, bring-your-own dining experience option. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, beverages, and table décor, or pre-order from a curated list of preferred local restaurants that will deliver straight to their tables. They can even sponsor a song to be dedicated to a special someone (see event webpage for more information).

Under the dynamic baton of Conductor Herb Smith, Grammy-caliber vocalists Chester Gregory and Shayna Steele will lead audiences through a dazzling repertoire of timeless love songs. Sway and dance to beloved classics such as Could It Be I'm Falling in Love, What's Love Got to Do with It, Stand By Me, At Last, Unforgettable, The Best, and more—performed with full symphonic richness.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, welcoming guests to a festive atmosphere with indoor picnicking, food and libations, and dancing… in the aisles or surrounding the stage. Everyone will feel embraced by the spirit of the evening. Dancing shoes are highly recommended as the symphony transforms the evening into a lively celebration of love and music.

Presented as part of Long Beach Symphony's vibrant Pops Series, Endless Love offers a unique blend of a live orchestral performance, immersive social experience, and spirit—perfect for date night or a joyous night out with friends. Tickets start at just $39. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, and season subscriptions for 3+ concerts start at $66. For more information, visit LongBeachSymphony.org or call (562) 436-3203 ext. 1.