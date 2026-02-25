Chico's Angels Returns With CHICAS IN CHAINS This March

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chico's Angels 3: Chicas in Chains will open on March 4, 2026, bringing Chico’s Angels back to complete the run of this fan-favorite episode which started last summer.

The show begins its run on Wednesday, March 4, and continues through Sunday, March 15, 2026, with performances on Wednesday through Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM and 7 PM.

Chico’s Angels features three stunning and comedic Latina drag queens: Kay Sedia, "The Pretty One," Chita Parol, "The Smart One," and Frieda Laye, "The Friendly One," who work for pennies under their unseen boss. Think of the 1970s series Charlie’s Angels starring a Latino Three Stooges in drag.

Chicas in Chains is a two-hour comedy/musical/murder mystery stage show.

Come see what happens when the Angels are hired to find the only witness to a high school murder! Their adventure leads them from South Oaks Prep to the tawdry cells of a women's prison. ...And maybe a talent show, if they can make it in time. Will Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero), Chita Parol (Ray Garcia) and Frieda Laye (Danny Casillas) find their witness, avoid spending the rest of their lives in jail and get paid, or will they just end up traumatized by high school, all over again? Join them at the Cavern Club Cabaret inside the Casita Del Campo to find out!

Chico’s Angels was co-created and co-written by Kurt Koehler and Oscar Quintero. Koehler also directs the stage show, along with their music videos and web series.

The production takes place at the Cavern Club Cabaret inside Casita Del Campo Restaurant, located at 1920 Hyperion Ave, Silverlake, CA 90027.