Long Beach Symphony Unveils 2025–26 Season Lineup

Long Beach Symphony has announced its 2025–26 season, featuring a dynamic combination of classical and pops programming that reflects the organization's commitment to musical excellence and community engagement. With ticket prices starting at $39 and five-concert subscriptions beginning at $109, the Symphony aims to make orchestral music welcoming and accessible to all audiences.

The season includes five Classical Series concerts, all conducted by Music Director Eckart Preu and performed at the Terrace Theater. Each event will be preceded by a Pre-Concert Talk offering insight into the evening’s program, with the option to “Sip & Enjoy” throughout the performance.

Opening the series on September 27, Passion & Tragedy pairs Sydney Guillaume’s Lavil Okap with Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring pianist Fei Fei, and two iconic works of dramatic intensity: Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture and Bernstein’s West Side Story Symphonic Dances. On November 1, Beethoven & Beyond will spotlight the Silver-Garburg Piano Duo alongside Concertmaster Roger Wilkie on violin in a program that includes Houtaf Khoury’s The Journey, Martinů’s Concerto for Two Pianos, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastorale.”

On January 31, Tchaikovsky & Strauss presents a romantic program including Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Strauss’ Don Quixote. The acclaimed guitarist Pepe Romero returns February 28 for a rare solo appearance in a program that also features Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andina, Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez, and Handel’s Water Music Suites 1 & 2. The Classical Series concludes on June 6 with Magnificent Mozart & Mahler, showcasing Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.

The Pops Series continues at the Long Beach Arena, where guests are invited to bring their own food and drinks and enjoy a relaxed, dance-friendly atmosphere. The series kicks off October 18 with Faithfully: The Music of Journey, followed by Iconic Voices of Change on November 15, a concert celebrating the music of Prince, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and more. On February 14, Endless Love offers a Valentine’s Day concert of romantic classics. Sounds of Laurel Canyon arrives March 21, bringing the music of '60s and '70s rock legends to symphonic life, and the series closes May 9 with an Earth, Wind & Fire Dance Party.

“This season is about creating a space for joy, discovery, and connection,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “It is our mission not only to perform great music, but to provide an experience that resonates personally and collectively.”

Flexible subscription options are now available, including five-concert packages, “Create Your Own” subscriptions of three or more concerts, and a “3 Concerts for $99” bundle. All subscribers enjoy savings, access to preferred seating, and ticket exchange benefits.

For a complete schedule, ticketing options, and subscription details, visit LongBeachSymphony.org.

