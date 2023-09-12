Long Beach Symphony Hosts RuMBa Foundation Family Concert

The event will take place on  Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Long Beach Symphony Hosts RuMBa Foundation Family Concert

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, children and families will enjoy an afternoon of music, dance, crafts, and interactive activities as Long Beach Symphony presents the season’s first (of two) RuMBa Foundation Family Concerts. Halloween Spooktacular will take place at the Terrace Theater and Plaza from 1p.m.  to 5p.m., and thanks to the Rumba Foundation of Long Beach, KIDS GET IN FREE! 

This festival-style event will be filled with activities that include the popular instrument petting zoo where children can play and enjoy access to a symphony instrument. In addition, as with all things spooky, children are encouraged to come in Halloween costume as they enjoy trick-or-treating, crafts, photo booths, performances, conducting lessons, an opportunity to meet the musicians, and more. The day will be complete with the amazing family concert conducted by Maestro Eckart Preu.  

Event Details: 

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023 

Time: Festival, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM; Concert: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM 

Venue: Long Beach Terrace Theater and Plaza 

Address: 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 

Have you ever wondered what makes a piece of music spooky? Come find out at this amazing event filled with art, knowledge, and wonder. Sing-alongs and familiar musical pieces from Addams Family, Ghostbusters, and Star Wars are among a few, along with age-appropriate classical pieces.  

“This is a multi-generational family fun day where memories and exploration take place,” says Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello. This concert is made possible by a multi-year grant by RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach. 

This afternoon of discovery will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023 on the Terrace Theater Plaza (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) from 1:00pm to 5pm. The Family Concert will take place in the Terrace Theater from 3-4pm. Family-friendly treats will be available for purchase from food trucks.  

Kids get in free. Adults (18+), $20. Ticket reservations and purchases are available at Click Here. Additional information, including free transportation graciously provided by Long Beach Transit, will be updated on the website. Learn more at www.LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1. 



