Long Beach Shakespeare Company To Perform Radio Production Of THE WIZARD OF OZ

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present The Wizard of Oz, a thrilling live radio adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved classic, adapted by S. H. Barnett. Under the direction of Joe Montanari, this production will transport audiences to the land of Oz through the immersive sounds of old-time radio storytelling.

Performances run from February 21 through March 2, 2025, at the Helen Borgers Theatre in Long Beach. Featuring live voice acting, dynamic sound effects, and a nostalgic atmosphere, this radio-style performance brings Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Wicked Witch of the West to life in an entirely new way.

"This adaptation stays true to the heart of Baum's original story while embracing the magic of classic radio theatre," says director producer Holly Leveque. "Audiences will be transported by the power of voice and sound, using their imagination to journey down the Yellow Brick Road."

Perfect for all ages, this unique production offers a charming alternative to traditional stage performances, inviting audiences to close their eyes and step into a world where anything is possible.

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater . Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.

