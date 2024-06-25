London Philharmonic Orchestra Announces First U.S. Tour In 10 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO), under the baton of Principal Conductor Edward Gardner, will perform at The Soraya with American concert violinist Randall Goosby on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m., performing Barber's “Violin Concerto, Op. 14,” featuring violin soloist Goosby, Tchaikovsky's “Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36,” and Tania León's "Raíces (Origins)."

A Havana-born Cuban-American composer, Tania León is highly regarded as a composer, conductor, educator, and advisor to arts organizations. In 2021, she received the Pulitzer Prize in Music for her orchestral work Stride, commissioned by the New York Philharmonic. In 2022, the CUNY Professor Emerita received a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. León became the LPO's composer-in-residence for two seasons beginning in September 2023.

The LPO's Oct. 10 performance at The Soraya marks the U.S. premiere of León's "Raíces (Origins)." As the Spanish word for origins, "Raíces (Origins)" is inspired by the Cuban-born León's roots, including a mix of Spanish, Cuban, Chinese, and French heritage. Reflecting on her ancestry, and on her mixed identity as a Cuban-born woman who found a home in the United States, León guides this piece through a range of genres and moods, from contemplative to jovial, infusing elements of jazz, Cuban-style syncopation and a vibrant blend of dance rhythms, reflecting the importance of dance to her own heritage and upbringing.

Randall Goosby made his debut with the Jacksonville Symphony at the age of nine and is known for his “perfect balance of intelligent artistry and showmanship” (The New York Times). Highlights of Goosby's 2023-24 season included performances with the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons, and National Symphony/Thomas Wilkins, among others.

The 28-year-old American violinist is the recipient of the 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant and was the first prize winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 2018.

Comments