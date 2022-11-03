Listen: Wonkybot Drops THE OWLSTEINS Kids Podcast Series From Creator Stewart St John

Following the recent release of YA sci-fi podcast series Historynauts, Wonkybot Entertainment's podcast division has dropped the trailer and pilot episode for new kids series The Owlsteins, a full-cast production based on creator Stewart St John's popular rhyming podcast The Owlsteins Rhyme Time, which he narrates.

"I'm thrilled that audiences around the world will finally be able to hear the voices of the adorable Owlstein family for the very first time in this brand new series," said St John, who is executive producing alongside Wonkybot co-founders and partners Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta. "I've heard these characters talking in my head for years, so finding the right voices to bring them to life was no easy task. But in the end, we assembled an amazing cast who infused them with warmth, humor and plenty of personality."

"Stewart is a prolific show creator whose versatility in coming up with new ideas that appeal to different age groups is exciting to experience," said Plahuta. "He is a fountain of unending creativity, whose vision has built our entire slate of programming. The Owlsteins is just the latest in a lineup of shows we're very excited about."

The Owlsteins centers around dad Ollie, mom Olympia, teen daughter Olivia and young son Owen who live in a magical town called Hicklehuck Peak where they love, laugh and learn together.

In the pilot episode, Olivia and Owen's plan to avoid their uncle Wallington's visit to Hicklehuck Peak doesn't go exactly as planned, especially when he decides to pay them a visit at school.

"Everyone's had the experience of being embarrassed by a family member when you're young," added Fisher, "so this tackles that situation and teaches a valuable lesson about finding something to appreciate about people no matter what they may look or sound like. There's always a positive message at the core of an Owlsteins story."

The Owlsteins, which is aimed at Wonkybot's younger audience, is the second of several pilots being produced under Wonkybot's 'Pilot Showcase' banner that will drop first episodes of series to build audience awareness before releasing a full season.

St John has also developed an animated version of the series that the company is getting ready to pitch. St John and composing partner Michael Plahuta, who also heads the company's sound house Wonkybot Cinematic Audio, scored The Owlsteins pilot episode and wrote the original theme song for the show. The voice cast includes Josh Brandon (Ollie), Jessica Magers-Rankin (Olympia), Madison Mounts (Olivia), Brendan Morgan (Oliver), Annabelle Clemmons (LuLu), Felicity Hunt (Jessica), Laci Morgan (Mrs. Finny), Stewart St John (Coach Bernard) and Michael Plahuta (Uncle Wallington).

Wonkybot Entertainment is a content production company creating high-quality franchise IP geared to exist across all media platforms. The company produces all of its audio-first content in-house through production arm Wonkybot Studios and sound house Wonkybot Cinematic Audio, and distributes through its Wonkybot Podcast platform. Wonkybot is repped by CAA, who also rep the co-founders individually.