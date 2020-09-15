Lisa Dawn Miller Performs at Hyundai Hope On Wheels Virtual Event to End Childhood Cancer

The virtual event will take place on September 19, 2020.

Fast-rising singer/songwriter/producer, Lisa Dawn Miller (lisadawnmiller.com), will lend her inspiring voice to help fight childhood cancer when she performs at the celebrity-studded 22nd Hyundai Hope On Wheels "Celebration of Hope Awards" virtual event on September 19, 2020. She will perform her original power ballad "This is the Moment" during the show starting at 1pm PT at hyundaihopeonwheels.org.

Celebrities expected to appear include Mario Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Kym Whitley, and Aubrey Peeples, with many others to be announced.

"My song, 'This is the Moment' which I wrote with my creative partner, Mark Matson, is a song of hope and triumph. The people who are working hard to end childhood cancer are heroes, especially the children who fight hard every day. These kids are my greatest inspiration. I am honored to be a part of Hyundai's Hope on Wheels and their mission to beat childhood cancer. Congratulations to all the recipients who are receiving grants from Hyundai Hope on Wheels this year."

The longtime fundraising event, supported by Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers, coincides with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during September, and will award $11.2 million to researchers this year. More information on the organization and its efforts can be found at hyundaihopeonwheels.org and on social media via hashtag #EndChildhoodCancer.

Lisa is the daughter of the illustrious late Motown songwriter, Ron Miller, who wrote numerous hits such as "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me in the Morning," "A Place in the Sun," "Heaven Help Us All," "Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Someday at Christmas," and many more.

Not only is the younger Miller a distinguished singer, songwriter and producer in her own right, she also launched her own music publishing company, LDM Publishing (ldmpublishing.com) this year, which showcases a dynamic music catalogue.

LDM Publishing manages the renowned Ron Miller song catalogue and is growing to own the largest collection of her legendary father's reimagined covers, including timeless standards as well as newly discovered songs.

Lisa made her debut as a singer/songwriter with her original EPs 'Hello You,' and 'My Turn Begins Today,' followed up by powerful singles such as "It's My Turn to Fly," "Here We Go," "Whenever You Call" and "Today."

Lisa is the Executive Producer and co-star of the critically-acclaimed, hit musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," currently in its eleventh season.

For the latest news on Lisa, visit lisadawnmiller.com, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

