Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June

The production opens Sunday, June 4th.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June

Lightning Rod Theater will premier its latest production, We Got Your Six, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, story by Shawn Dickens, Rob Rain, Matt Stevens, Anonymous and Paul Hoan Zeidler, written and directed by Paul Hoan Zeidler. We Got Your Six, is the sixth Hollywood Fringe production that Lightning Rod Theater has presented, opening Sunday, June 4th at 5pm at Asylum @ McCadden Theatre (1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038). There is a performance Saturday, June 10th at 7pm, Saturday, June 17th at 8pm, Friday, June 23rd at 8:30pm, and Saturday, June 24th at 1pm. Ages: 14+ Tickets are $15 and available at Click Here

News about the horrific bombings at the Kabul Airport during the American evacuation on August 26, 2021, prod six US veterans and their Afghan interpreter to relive their memories of a brutal firefight with the Taliban a decade before.

Developed from monologues penned by former members of the armed services during LRT's Lightning in a Bottle reading series, the run of this production will include a show with free admission to veterans, followed by a talkback with our veteran support group partners.

"I hated myself. Hated the world for not allowing me a moment's grace for all my hard work and sacrifice. Hated those who cheered me on with the empty head-nod of, 'Thank you for your service,' as though they already knew my story and they didn't really need to hear it."
- US Marine, WE GOT YOUR SIX

Hear the story. Know the story.

About Lightning Rod Theater

Lightning Rod Theater was founded in the belief that a new play needs to do at least one of the following: Tell a story no one has ever heard. Show the audience a scene they have never experienced. Dramatize characters or relationships they aren't overly familiar with. Or explore conflicts and themes the audience has never or rarely considered. The company casts a wary eye on the conventional and always seeks to find "the new."

Their previous plays include: TIME'S SCREAM AND HURRY--which had two Los Angeles productions before a successful run at the 2009 New York International Fringe Festival--ACTS OF POSSESSION (2011 Hollywood Fringe), GLENNIE & MAPLE BREAK UP (2012 Hollywood Fringe), WOOF-WOOF (2014 Hollywood Fringe), CRAFTSMAN (2016 Hollywood Fringe), THIS SIDE OF SWEETWATER (2017 Hollywood Fringe). NUDE/NAKED (full production) opened January 2019 at the McCadden Place Theatre (Stage Raw nominated, Top Ten Productions of the Year - Night Vision Glasses). Workshop productions include SWIMMER'S EAR, THE NEW FUCK YOU, WE GOT YOUR SIX and MEDEA COMES TO OUR TOWN.

Biographies

Paul Hoan Zeidler moved to Los Angeles to attend graduate school at the University of Southern California where he studied with Hubert Selby, Jr. (LAST EXIT TO BROOKLYN), John Rechy (CITY OF NIGHT), Paul Zindel (THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS), and Jerome Lawrence (INHERIT THE WIND) who taught him Eleventh Commandment: "Thou shalt not commit television on a theater stage." It's something he's taken to heart ever since. Paul directed his play, TIME'S SCREAM AND HURRY, in two Los Angeles productions before taking it to the 2009 New York International Fringe Festival for a successful run at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Another full-length, NUDE/NAKED, was honored in March 2011 at the Stanley Drama Awards and was a 2009 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-Finalist. Paul directed the Lightning Rod Theater production of NUDE/NAKED that premiered on Hollywood's Theatre Row in January 2019 (Stage Raw nominated, Top Ten Productions of the Year - Night Vision Glasses). Other Lightning Rod productions of his work include: ACTS OF POSSESSION, GLENNIE & MAPLE BREAK UP and WOOF-WOOF (nominated for a Spirit of the Fringe Award and winner of the Encore Producers Award at the Hollywood Fringe 2014). Additional L.A. stagings include "The Enchanter Disappears" with the Jerome Lawrence Quintet, and "Your Mind Breathes Water" with the Elephant Theater Company. He contributed to the production of the group-written THE BOX at Sacred Fools Theatre in July 2015 and March 2017. His full-length THE MOON IS A STONE THAT WENT INSANE has had staged readings with the Skylight and Elephant Theatre companies. Current plays under development include THE WORLD WILL FEEL OUR ECHO, an epic about The Group Theatre; and THE NEW FUCK YOU, a one-act about punk rock and euthanasia. For Lightning Rod, he's produced and sound designed the plays CRAFTSMAN, by Tony Foster (Hollywood Fringe, June 2016) (Encore Producers Award Winner, Nomination for Best Play) and directed THIS SIDE OF SWEETWATER by Tom Stanczyk (Hollywood Fringe, June 2017). Paul is the founder and Artistic Director of Lightning Rod Theater (https://www.lightningrodtheater.com).

Charles Pacello (Executive Producer, Captain Lindsay) Born in Denver, CO, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Charlie studied at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting in Los Angeles and attended the Midsummer in Oxford program, a summer-long Shakespeare intensive workshop at Oxford, England. Los Angeles theatre credits: GLENNIE & MAPLE BREAK UP; ACTS OF POSSESSION; WAITING FOR GODOT (Pozzo); TIME'S SCREAM AND HURRY (L.A. and New York Fringe); ONE FELL SWOOP; IN ARABIA, WE'D ALL BE KINGS; HAMLET; WHAT THE BUTLER SAW; BETRAYAL; THE BEAR. Film credits: "Blind Man's Curse;" "Prom Queen: The Homecoming;" "Separated;" "Child Invisible;" "Project America;" "Sam Has Seven Friends" (Emmy nominated); "Prom Queen" (Emmy nominated). Charlie is the vice-president and CFO of Lightning Rod Theater.




​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June Photo
​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
Being 80: Too Old To Change? Written and performed by probably the oldest person doing a solo show at this year's Fringe (and almost surely the oldest one with major partial deafness), this is a semi-comedic look at what life's like for Art Shulman and what it can be, since he turned 80 and retired.
Interview: Playwright francisca da Silveira Can Touch A Lot of People By Making a Mean Coo Photo
Interview: Playwright francisca da Silveira Can Touch A Lot of People By Making a Mean Cookie
Up next for the Rogue Machine, NNPN’s rolling premiere of francisca da Silveira’s can i touch it? opening May 6, 2023 at the Matrix. Gregg T. Daniels directs the cast of Safiya Fredericks, Suzen Baraka, Iesha Daniels and Scott Victor Nelson. francisca massaged some non-rehearsal time availability to answer a few of my queries on her touch and her process.
Review: PRIVATE LIVES at Independent Shakespeare Photo
Review: PRIVATE LIVES at Independent Shakespeare
When you get right down to it, Amanda and Elyot are two people with the enormous blind side of being drawn to one another yet destined to hurt one another; walking a fine line between love and hate, desire and aversion. 
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING to Open at The Broadwater in June Photo
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING to Open at The Broadwater in June
The World Premiere of Thank You So Much For Coming is Written and Performed by writer, comedian Alex Kern, Directed by Natasha Mercado.

More Hot Stories For You


WITCH HAZEL: An Anxiety Play Comes to The Broadwater Second StageWITCH HAZEL: An Anxiety Play Comes to The Broadwater Second Stage
April 30, 2023

An adventurous comedy, one person show by Eliza Gill. A dinner party, The Hobbit, and a house of vengeful house plants leads Witch Hazel down a spiral regarding her identity and if she really is the person that she presents to the world or just an imposter. Hopefully we will laugh along with her as they slide down the rabbit hole of 'who am i?'
Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in JuneLightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June
April 30, 2023

Lightning Rod Theater will premier its latest production, We Got Your Six, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, story by Shawn Dickens, Rob Rain, Matt Stevens, Anonymous and Paul Hoan Zeidler, written and directed by Paul Hoan Zeidler. We Got Your Six, is the sixth Hollywood Fringe production that Lightning Rod Theater has presented, opening Sunday, June 4th at 5pm at Asylum.
​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June​BEING 80: TOO OLD TO CHANGE? to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
April 30, 2023

Being 80: Too Old To Change? Written and performed by probably the oldest person doing a solo show at this year's Fringe (and almost surely the oldest one with major partial deafness), this is a semi-comedic look at what life's like for Art Shulman and what it can be, since he turned 80 and retired.
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING to Open at The Broadwater in JuneTHANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING to Open at The Broadwater in June
April 29, 2023

The World Premiere of Thank You So Much For Coming is Written and Performed by writer, comedian Alex Kern, Directed by Natasha Mercado.
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE DRIFTERS & CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS Concert Next MonthRubicon Theatre Company to Present THE DRIFTERS & CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS Concert Next Month
April 29, 2023

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura will present the second event in the company’s May Concert series on Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th. Making their celebrated return after their sold-out Rubicon shows in 2019, these two legendary groups are teaming up again for an unforgettable concert experience.
share