Lightning Rod Theater to Present WE GOT YOUR SIX in June

News about the horrific bombings at the Kabul Airport during the American evacuation on August 26, 2021, prod six US veterans and their Afghan interpreter to relive their memories of a brutal firefight with the Taliban a decade before.

Developed from monologues penned by former members of the armed services during LRT's Lightning in a Bottle reading series, the run of this production will include a show with free admission to veterans, followed by a talkback with our veteran support group partners.

"I hated myself. Hated the world for not allowing me a moment's grace for all my hard work and sacrifice. Hated those who cheered me on with the empty head-nod of, 'Thank you for your service,' as though they already knew my story and they didn't really need to hear it."

Hear the story. Know the story.

Lightning Rod Theater was founded in the belief that a new play needs to do at least one of the following: Tell a story no one has ever heard. Show the audience a scene they have never experienced. Dramatize characters or relationships they aren't overly familiar with. Or explore conflicts and themes the audience has never or rarely considered. The company casts a wary eye on the conventional and always seeks to find "the new."

Their previous plays include: TIME'S SCREAM AND HURRY--which had two Los Angeles productions before a successful run at the 2009 New York International Fringe Festival--ACTS OF POSSESSION (2011 Hollywood Fringe), GLENNIE & MAPLE BREAK UP (2012 Hollywood Fringe), WOOF-WOOF (2014 Hollywood Fringe), CRAFTSMAN (2016 Hollywood Fringe), THIS SIDE OF SWEETWATER (2017 Hollywood Fringe). NUDE/NAKED (full production) opened January 2019 at the McCadden Place Theatre (Stage Raw nominated, Top Ten Productions of the Year - Night Vision Glasses). Workshop productions include SWIMMER'S EAR, THE NEW FUCK YOU, WE GOT YOUR SIX and MEDEA COMES TO OUR TOWN.

Paul Hoan Zeidler moved to Los Angeles to attend graduate school at the University of Southern California where he studied with Hubert Selby, Jr. (LAST EXIT TO BROOKLYN), John Rechy (CITY OF NIGHT), Paul Zindel (THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS), and Jerome Lawrence (INHERIT THE WIND) who taught him Eleventh Commandment: "Thou shalt not commit television on a theater stage." It's something he's taken to heart ever since. Paul directed his play, TIME'S SCREAM AND HURRY, in two Los Angeles productions before taking it to the 2009 New York International Fringe Festival for a successful run at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Another full-length, NUDE/NAKED, was honored in March 2011 at the Stanley Drama Awards and was a 2009 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-Finalist. Paul directed the Lightning Rod Theater production of NUDE/NAKED that premiered on Hollywood's Theatre Row in January 2019 (Stage Raw nominated, Top Ten Productions of the Year - Night Vision Glasses). Other Lightning Rod productions of his work include: ACTS OF POSSESSION, GLENNIE & MAPLE BREAK UP and WOOF-WOOF (nominated for a Spirit of the Fringe Award and winner of the Encore Producers Award at the Hollywood Fringe 2014). Additional L.A. stagings include "The Enchanter Disappears" with the Jerome Lawrence Quintet, and "Your Mind Breathes Water" with the Elephant Theater Company. He contributed to the production of the group-written THE BOX at Sacred Fools Theatre in July 2015 and March 2017. His full-length THE MOON IS A STONE THAT WENT INSANE has had staged readings with the Skylight and Elephant Theatre companies. Current plays under development include THE WORLD WILL FEEL OUR ECHO, an epic about The Group Theatre; and THE NEW FUCK YOU, a one-act about punk rock and euthanasia. For Lightning Rod, he's produced and sound designed the plays CRAFTSMAN, by Tony Foster (Hollywood Fringe, June 2016) (Encore Producers Award Winner, Nomination for Best Play) and directed THIS SIDE OF SWEETWATER by Tom Stanczyk (Hollywood Fringe, June 2017). Paul is the founder and Artistic Director of Lightning Rod Theater (https://www.lightningrodtheater.com).

Charles Pacello (Executive Producer, Captain Lindsay) Born in Denver, CO, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, Charlie studied at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting in Los Angeles and attended the Midsummer in Oxford program, a summer-long Shakespeare intensive workshop at Oxford, England. Los Angeles theatre credits: GLENNIE & MAPLE BREAK UP; ACTS OF POSSESSION; WAITING FOR GODOT (Pozzo); TIME'S SCREAM AND HURRY (L.A. and New York Fringe); ONE FELL SWOOP; IN ARABIA, WE'D ALL BE KINGS; HAMLET; WHAT THE BUTLER SAW; BETRAYAL; THE BEAR. Film credits: "Blind Man's Curse;" "Prom Queen: The Homecoming;" "Separated;" "Child Invisible;" "Project America;" "Sam Has Seven Friends" (Emmy nominated); "Prom Queen" (Emmy nominated). Charlie is the vice-president and CFO of Lightning Rod Theater.