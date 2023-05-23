Lauren Smerkanic's Play THE DIGNITY CIRCLE Premieres Next Month at Central Works

This summer, June 24–July 23, Central Works premieres a new play written by Lauren Smerkanich, THE DIGNITY CIRCLE from the CW Writers Workshop. Angela, a Sacto real estate agent, is the facilitator of "Empowerment Sessions" for young women. She brings them in, offering them independence, community, fun, wealth and, above all, dignity...for a small fee. THE DIGNITY CIRCLE is a mystery wrapped up in a con-game.

Central Works is committed to premiering new works inspired by social issues, contemporary texts, and history.

“Simply put, we’re all lonely, and looking for comfort. In THE DIGNITY CIRCLE, I wanted the audience to recognize and empathize with my characters' loneliness…” remarks playwright Lauren Smerkanich “...so as to perhaps provide greater understanding into how these gifting circles succeed in conning their victims again and again and again.”

“New plays are the lifeblood of the theater,” says CW co-director Jan Zvaifler. “We look at current events, politics, classic literature and traditional storytelling to bring our audience face to face with the challenges of our lives everyday, juxtaposed against the reflections of history, both recent and far-reaching. Given our current harrowing times, we all need an opportunity to pause, feel, think and act.” The special intimacy of the Central Works theater offers this in a truly unique package.

The Central Works Writers Workshop is an ongoing commissioning program facilitated by company Co-director Gary Graves. Since 2012, twice a year, Central Works’ preeminent developmental workshop has invited 8 playwrights to develop projects together in a 12-week structure of weekly readings and discussion. Says award-winning playwright Patricia Milton, “The Central Works Writers Workshop is where new plays go through rigorous feedback sessions, resulting in more satisfying, better realized scripts.” The company has produced 18 world premiere productions of scripts originally developed in the workshop.

Ms. Smerkanich joined the CW Writers Workshop in 2020 where she developed the play. THE DIGNITY CIRCLE is directed by Gary Graves with an ensemble cast featuring Heather Kellogg Baumann, Dov Hassan*, Sierra Marcks*, Rebecca Pingree, Kim Ridgeway and Adam Roy (*members AEA).

“I learned about gifting circles a few years ago and was immediately fascinated by the people who both perpetuate, and fall for, these cons. In THE DIGNITY CIRCLE, I'm interested in exploring the human desire to find an accepting community that offers the immediate rewards of recognition and praise (and, in this case, cash.) I’m exploring how corruptible the allure of power can be, and how badly we can hurt one another, even if we start with the best of intentions. “ - Lauren Smerkanich