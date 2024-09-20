Laura Dern, Octavia Spencer & More Join Hello Sunshine's Second Annual Shine Away Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hello Sunshine, part of Candle Media, has announced the extensive programming lineup for the return of Shine Away, connected by AT&T, an experiential franchise for women launched by the media company in 2023. Set for October 5th and 6th at nya Studios in Los Angeles, the second annual Shine Away will empower women to reclaim their joy, connect with their passions, and discover valuable tools to transform their lives.

Shine Away will offer two days of curated programming, bespoke activations, and conversations with top talent across media, literature, and more, including Tatyana Ali, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, Brooke Baldwin, Andi Bartz, Ellen Bennett, Sara Blakely, Julia Boorstin, Kate Bowler, Lauren Ling Brown, Sydney Carter, Cari Champion, DéLana R.A. Dameron, Kerry Diamond, Laura Dern, Ashley Elston, Diana Flores, Ashley Flowers, Karla Gallardo, Kathleen Griffith, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Francesca Hogi, Connor Holloway, Shamicka Jones, Asma Khan, Nancy Jooyoun Kim, Amanda Kloots, Lauren Makler, Gillian McAllister, Heather McMahan, Olivia Munn, Nadia Munno, Candace Nelson, Hannah O’Flynn, Candace Parker, Danielle Ponder, Julie Rice, Rainbow Rowell, Gabriela Safa, Octavia Spencer, Catherine Steadman, Cassandra Thurswell, and Naomi Watts, as well as a special performance by The Castellows.

Shine Away’s programming taps into the culture-defining brands from across the Hello Sunshine portfolio, including The Home Edit, Reese’s Book Club (RBC), The Hello Sunshine Collective, and The Bright Side, as well as the company’s many beloved film, television, and music projects. The event will also offer unprecedented access to entertainment and talent from Hello Sunshine, including The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, The Bright Side’s Simone Boyce and Danielle Robay, and author of the RBC book pick The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave.

Presenting sponsor AT&T will bring inspirational women together for panel discussions around how the power of connection helps fuel their journey to success. In addition to AT&T, Shine Away is brought to life with the help of mission-aligned supporting sponsors and women-owned businesses:

Peoplehood, a first-of-its-kind practice designed to improve interpersonal relationships, will also collaborate on an AT&T experience to help facilitate connection, conversation, and engagement between attendees.

Chase Ink will curate a shoppable small business marketplace of locally sourced, women-owned businesses.

L’Oréal Paris has signed on as the beauty sponsor and will bring its iconic “Because You’re Worth It” tagline to life during key touchpoints. The brand will sponsor a live episode of the Hello Sunshine podcast, The Bright Side, featuring members of the newest class of the Hello Sunshine Collective and a dynamic panel discussion centered around worth and empowerment.

Brought to life with the help of Sheraton Hotels and Santa Monica’s female-owned Zibby’s Book Shop, the Reese’s Book Club Book Shop will offer books from all one hundred Reese’s Book Club authors and other Shine Away panelists and allow fans to meet and greet with select authors.

In partnership with Eli Lilly and Company, an inspiring conversation among celebrity breast cancer survivors will take the main stage with The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer. Shearer is also a Lilly brand partner.

Throughout the weekend, Joan’s On Third, a Los Angeles culinary staple and celebrity favorite, will provide food and beverage catering.

The entire two-day event will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, female-founded, nya studios in West Hollywood.

Shine Away was created in response to the insight that women, facing unprecedented levels of burnout, are unable to find time to focus on themselves. While fostering connection at every point of the experience, the event’s talent will provide attendees with actionable tools for personal and professional growth.

Tickets for Shine Away, connected by AT&T, are available now at HERE. Select content from Shine Away will be available for livestream on Hello Sunshine’s Instagram. For more information on the Shine Away program, please visit HERE.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine is a multichannel media company- shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese’s Book Club, The Home Edit and Fair Play. These brands are fast growing in reach and influence with communities that are propelled by meaningful connections, commerce experiences, and sophisticated content and media ecosystems.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

